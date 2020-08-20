New WD My Passport SSD features NVMe technology in palm-sized enclosure

External storage devices aren’t going away any time soon but they are getting faster and smaller. Western Digital has announced the new WD My Passport SSD which features NVMe technology enclosed in a palm-sized metal enclosure.

With 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the NVMe SSD is capable of read/write speeds of up to 1050MB/s/1000MB/s. This allows consumers and creators to transfer their files at almost twice the speed as the previous My Passport SSD. The metal design is both stylish and durable, offering shock and vibration resistance as well as drop resistance up to 6.5 feet.

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability and functionality consumers have come to expect from us. It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.” Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital

The WD My Passport SSD external hard drive in gray.

Key features of the latest WD My Passport SSD include:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content simply.

Featuring shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m).

Included software 2 to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account 3 .

to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account . USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C™ cable and a USB-A adaptor.

Ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac® and PC.

Backed by a five-year limited warranty, the 500GB and 1TB versions are available for US$119.99 and $189.99 respectively on the company’s website. Currently available in Gray, other colours will be coming later this year. The 2TB will be launching at a later date and is listed on Western Digital’s website for $359.99.

