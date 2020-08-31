Beware the “Adult Star” texting scam

A few days ago, we broke the story of the “We Came Across A Parcel” texting scam. That scam has been hitting people across the country hard, and I’ve even gotten more of them. Now, there’s a new very obvious scam hitting cell phones, and it’s the “Adult Star” texting scam.

Unlike the parcel scam, this one should be obvious to most that it is indeed a phishing attempt. We haven’t heard or seen any variations on this particular scam, but we encourage our readers to reach out to us if you see them.

The Adult Star Scam

There’s no telling what these scammers are phishing after. It could be anything from personal information to trying to scam you into a sale. Or possibly hijacking your device and holding it for ransom. Below is a screenshot of the text, with some portions, blocked out to be family-friendly.

As we did before with the parcel texting scam, for this adult star scam, we are going to list the phone numbers in this article. Please keep in mind that some of these numbers may be SPOOFED, and they may be actual legit phone numbers. Please do not call them or text them back. Either block them or ignore/delete the message.

The List

765-725-0146

What To Do?

If you’ve received the “adult star” text message and want to share the phone number with us. Feel free to post a comment below so we can add it to the list. In the meantime, stay alert for scam text messages like these and be sure to warn your non-tech-savvy friends and family about this latest scam.

