Motorola announces sub-US$500 5G smartphone the motorola one 5G

5G is going to be ringing in your ears for the foreseeable future as the technology continues to expand. Manufactures will continue to introduce new devices that support 5G technology like the motorola one 5G. This new smartphone will be available for under US$500.

We’re sure Motorola won’t be the only one to offer devices with 5G at affordable prices, but at least you’re able to get one now. We reviewed the motorola one action earlier this year and found it to be a capable mid-range smartphone. This new iteration is probably close to what our experience was with the action.

The motorola one 5G

Here are the highlights of the new motorola one 5G that Motorola sent to us:

Ultra-fast 5G speed with smartphone versions supporting Sub-6 and mmWave connectivity

with smartphone versions supporting Sub-6 and mmWave connectivity The first-ever ultra-wide front camera system on a motorola one device with a unique 8MP ultra-wide lens and 16MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel Technology – designed to fit 4X more in your frame and capture the best of you day or night

on a motorola one device with a unique 8MP ultra-wide lens and 16MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel Technology – designed to fit 4X more in your frame and capture the best of you day or night Quad rear camera system made up of a 48MP camera with Quad Pixel Technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP Macro Vision lens, and a 2MP depth sensor

made up of a 48MP camera with Quad Pixel Technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP Macro Vision lens, and a 2MP depth sensor Industry’s first dedicated Macro Vision ring flash to make sure tricky lighting turns out just right, whether you’re inside or out

to make sure tricky lighting turns out just right, whether you’re inside or out 6.7″ CinemaVision Full HD+ with 90Hz screen refresh rate to ensure smooth movements through the app drawer, images, and webpages

to ensure smooth movements through the app drawer, images, and webpages 5,000 mAh battery plus 20W TurboPower TM charging that offers up to 2 days of battery life

that offers up to 2 days of battery life Availability: In the U.S., Motorola is delivering on its sub-$500 5G commitment with the new motorola one 5G, which will be coming soon to AT&T. Verizon will launch a unique variant with connectivity to its 5G Ultra Wideband network in early October.

What do you think of the new motorola one 5G? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.