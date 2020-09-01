Lenovo announces a handful of new laptops, tablets, and a new Smart Clock

There’s going to be a lot of tech news coming at us over the next few weeks as what was supposed to be IFA 2020 happens online. Lenovo made some announcements including a handful of new laptops, tablets, and a new Smart Clock.

The company tends to refresh its lineup every year, sometimes it’s drastic, and sometimes it’s subtle. Let’s take a look at what Lenovo had to announce this week and maybe there is something here that piques your interest. This announcement is being called the Holiday Consumer Lineup and here is what’s in store:

Lenovo is introducing a number of new premium consumer products aimed at enabling better, transformative user experiences including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop with genuine leather cover, the versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the 9i Slim, P11 Pro tablet, Smart Tab M10, and the new Smart Clock.

Lenovo Laptops

The new Lenovo laptops.

Organize your busy life with the bold innovation of our top-of-the-line consumer PC sub-brand, Lenovo Yoga, designed to deliver refined craftsmanship, Windows 10, and stunning visuals for consumers with sophisticated taste. This new class of slim laptops that includes the ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop and the new 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible, also with a genuine leather cover option, were engineered to provide exceptional portability and stunning looks without compromising the productivity, performance, or long-lasting battery life. Both offer the super-fast responsiveness of next-gen Intel® Core™ processors (coming soon) combined with graphics based on the Intel X e architecture. The Yoga 9i also comes in a larger 15-inch option with the performance of up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-Series mobile processor enhanced by up to powerful NVIDIA® GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design to empower your creativity. If you love high style, then you’ve come to the right place! Prominently featured on the new 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i laptop and optional on the 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible laptop – as a first on Lenovo consumer laptops – is an authentic black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade, aluminum chassis for more durability. A special 20-step bonding process allows the leather to retain its original appearance with the natural imperfections that make each product unique. This handmade assembly process takes an incredible eye for detail and craftsmanship; each laptop cover is heat stamped with the Yoga logo, then a reflective gloss is applied to make it stand out. Just like any luxe leather good, the soft, organic exterior of these laptops begs to be touched and to help ensure the highest standards of reliability, each is inspected and tested to withstand the everyday wear and tear under several conditions, including UV light exposure and tension, up to 3 kg of pulling force is applied to test durability. These quality materials are responsibly sourced by a leading leather developer behind many of today’s popular contemporary brands. The Yoga 9i convertible is also offered in all-metal and multiple colors, including warm Mica on the 14-inch and Slate Grey on the 15-inch model. The attractive 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i is one of our most premium, thinnest and lightest laptops at just 13.9mm (0.54 inches) and weighing only 1.26kg (2.77 lbs). It offers up to 4K touchscreen IPS VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 (3840 x 2160) and dazzles with up to 90 percent DCI-P3 color spectrum and 500 nits of brightness that’s optimized by Dolby Vision. To provide the ultimate sight and sound experience, all of the consumer Yoga laptops unveiled today offer stunning visuals enabled by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and spectacular sound powered by Dolby Atmos® Speaker System which is delivered through dual front-facing speakers on the Yoga Slim 9i laptop, or via an improved Rotating Sound Bar capable of delivering Dolby Atmos experiences on the Yoga 9i. Design improvements include a larger sound tunnel and optimized speaker placements in the convertible’s hinge for clearer and deeper audio in every mode. The Yoga Slim 9i model with UHD display also offers a 3D Curved-edge Display as a premium option for a more streamlined look that’s inspired by the micro-borders of a smartphone. The interactive touchscreen experience comes standard on the Yoga Slim 9i as it does on our Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertibles. Bring entertainment to life on the versatile 14-inch Yoga 9i with up to 4K IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 and the metal option weighing just 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs), or go for the 15.6-inch panel option for up to 4K IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400, also with 500 nits of brightness and weighing 2 kg (4.4 lbs). Help protect your eyesight while working longer hours on your laptop by adjusting the tones of your display using Eye Care Mode via Lenovo Vantage. With this caliber of visual horsepower stacked inside such a thin and light package, we had to rethink the thermal design of the Yoga 9i 14-inch model. To keep things cool to the touch, we added thermal venting holes on the underside of the keyboard, which lowers the device temperature by an average of two degrees Celsius over the previous generation. We also increased the size of the hidden heat vent behind the Yoga 9i’s rotating hinge, while slimming down our fan blades, just a few examples of the purposeful details that allow you to accelerate the apps you use every day. No matter if you go with the 14- or 15-inch model, you’re getting our best consumer features in a convertible. Because with the 15-inch Yoga 9i with up to 16GB DDR4 memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage, you’re also getting discrete graphics and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for power, speedy data transfers, and external display support—all wrapped up in a sturdy yet lightweight metal body. Both convertibles come with Windows Ink and a garaged active pen that fits comfortably in your hand and quickly recharges inside the PC when you’re not using it to sketch, doodle, or take notes. And if you’re a scribbler who prefers a real pen in your hand, the new elastomer nib on the Yoga 9i’s digital pen replicates a nicer, smoother tactile feel when writing. Also offered on our hand-tooled leather-covered 14-inch models in Shadow Black hue is an edge-to-edge Glass Palm Rest that looks super-premium and is smooth to the touch. An encased Smart Sensor Touchpad provides vibrations when pressed to recreate the familiar feeling of a real click; this shift to haptic feedback allowed us to increase the touchpad’s clickable active surface area by nearly half and we’ve coated it with a fingerprint-resistant finish too, so you need not worry about unseemly smudges. And for a shortcut to more functionality in these times of repeated hand sanitization or washing, appreciate the more accurate login of the new Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader that’s liquid resistant and works even with damp or freshly sanitized fingers.

For more on these new Yoga laptops, be sure to check out Lenovo’s website and get all of the details along with pricing. Let’s move on to the tablets and Smart Clock. Here’s what Lenovo had to say in its press release:

Lenovo Tablets

P11 Pro

Lenovo’s most powerful and premium consumer Android tablet has arrived. The new flagship Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet has been engineered for high-quality entertainment with a 11.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) OLED display in HDR10 and Dolby Vision™, while offering light productivity on the go. As an entertainment powerhouse designed for you to stream shows and music in high fidelity, it has four JBL® speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimized by Dolby Atmos® and enhanced via smart algorithms for consistent user-facing cinematic surround sound. Featuring an ultra-slim chassis made with an eyecatching aluminum-alloy unibody sporting a unique dual-tone finish, it has 6.9mm slim bezels on all four sides and a 7.7mm profile at its thickest point. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is also great for getting work done at home, or wherever inspiration strikes. With an optional keyboard and pen, handy hotkeys and the Microsoft Office apps you’re familiar with, you can access instant productivity in a snap. This tablet also offers up to 15 hours of usage at full charge supported by the power efficiency of its Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Mobile Platform. Smarter features such as zero-touch log-in 2 (with front cameras that can unlock your tablet when it detects your face) and background blurring on video calls for more privacy (ideal for working from home) add meaningful innovation to the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. Lenovo and Google are collaborating to improve the tablet experience for kids’ learning and entertainment. We’re catering to the heart of family-first entertainment with the new Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 tablet, which debuts the Kids Space from Google, a new kids mode available first to market on Lenovo tablets launching with Android 10 and beyond this year. A family tablet optimized for finding enriching and engaging content at home, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 is a multimedia hub with a 10.1-inch HD TDDI wide-viewing angle display, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, fast and powerful performance with octa-core processor featuring an up-to-2.3 GHz main frequency, and TÜV Rheinland® eye protection to help reduce harmful blue light. Kids Space from Google on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 features apps, books and videos 5 recommended based on interests kids choose to discover, create and grow (best for children under 9). With Family Link parental controls from Google, parents can manage their child’s device and experience in a way that works best for their family. The Play and Read tabs include access to teacher-approved apps and popular children’s books free of charge, while Watch and Make tabs provide creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids™ that are engaging and encouraging of off-screen activities.

Smart Clock

The new Smart Clock

Lenovo is once again extending our smart home solutions with the launch of the new, mainstream Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, a connected digital smart clock designed for every room in the home. Building on the Lenovo Smart Clock for the bedroom, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential extends the same hands-free, time-saving convenience to the rest of the home, offering full voice support with Google Assistant. Save time by glancing at its easy-to-read LED display featuring real-time information that can be viewed from nearly any angle or brightness through an ambient light sensor, or just ask “Hey Google, what time is it?” The alarm clock supports using buttons to set the alarm, in addition to voice. It’s also a useful night-time companion with a built-in light that helps you walk around without bumping into things and has an integrated USB port so you can charge your devices overnight. You can control your smart home with more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices from over 5,000 brands 6 by using your voice from across the room, or play tunes with its 3W speaker that can be grouped with other compatible smart speakers. Just say, “Hey Google, play my morning playlist.”

Pricing and Availability

Yoga 9i (14-inch) will start at $1399 (metal), $1699 (leather) expected to be available in October 2020.

will start at $1399 (metal), $1699 (leather) expected to be available in October 2020. Yoga 9i (15-inch) will start at $1799 expected to be available in October 2020.

will start at $1799 expected to be available in October 2020. Yoga 9i Slim (IdeaPad 9i Slim in NA) will start at $1599, expected to be available November 2020

will start at $1599, expected to be available November 2020 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will start at $499 is expected to be available November 2020

will start at $499 is expected to be available November 2020 Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 will start at $129.99 is expected to be available September 2020

will start at $129.99 is expected to be available September 2020 Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will start at $49.99 is expected to be available September 2020

Essential will start at $49.99 is expected to be available September 2020 Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Google Assistant pricing to announced later October 2020

with Google Assistant pricing to announced later October 2020 Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen with Alexa Built-in will not be sold in North America

What do you think of these new products? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.