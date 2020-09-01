Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with RTX graphics is only 18mm thin

Like other laptops, gaming laptops are getting thinner and thinner each year. The latest gaming laptop from Lenovo, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, is one of the thinnest at only 18mm thick — and it comes with an RTX graphics option.

Slim and light (starting at just 1.8kg/3.96 lbs) as far as gaming laptops are concerned, the Legion Slim 7i is the world’s lightest RTX-enabled 15″ gaming laptop. With up to 144Hz refresh rate options available and 100% Adobe RGB or sRGB colour accuracy, this gaming laptop also supports Dolby Vision.

The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i 15-inch gaming laptop also features the company’s TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches that have a low 1.3mm of key travel. According to Lenovo, this offers a more robust input experience for gamers.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

Under the hood, gamers can configure the system with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processors, up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD drives, and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design graphics cards.

Specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i include:

Processor • 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK

• 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10875H

• 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10870H

• 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H

• 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5-10300H Display • 15.6″ UHD (3840 x 2160) WVA (60 Hz/100% Adobe RGB/VESA Display HDR 400 Certified/Dolby Vision® Supported/600 nits)

• 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA (144 Hz/Up to 5 ms Response Time/100% sRGB/Dolby Vision® Supported/300 nits)

• 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA (60 Hz/100% sRGB/Dolby Vision® Supported/300 nits) Graphics • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design

• NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design

• NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti

• External eGPU Support Memory • 3200 MHz DDR4: 8 GB/16 GB/32 GB

• 2933 MHz DDR4: 8 GB/16 GB/32 GB Storage M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD: 512 GB/1 TB/2 TB WLAN Killer WLAN, Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Audio 2x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System for Gaming Webcam Top placed built-in HD webcam (720p) with Privacy Shutter Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x Audio Jack, 1x 4-in-1 SD Card Reader, 1x Power-in Backlit Keyboard • White Backlight

• Corsair iCUE RGB Keyboard Fingerprint Reader Fingerprint reader on power button Battery 3-Cell; 71 WHr; Rapid Charge Pro Supported Power Adapter • 230W Slim Adapter

• 170W Slim Adapter

• 95W Type-CTM Adapter (Supported) Material Aluminum Color Slate Grey Operating System Windows 10 Pro Preloaded Software Lenovo Vantage, Dolby Atmos Speaker System, Dolby Vision, McAfee Antivirus Dimensions 356 x 250 x 17.9mm (14.02″ x 9.84″ x 0.7″) Weight Starting at 1.8kg (3.96 lbs)

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i starts at US$1329 and will be available to order soon from the Lenovo website.

What do you think about the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.