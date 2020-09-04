The GIGABYTE AORUS 15P is an ultra-thin gaming laptop under an inch thick

While business laptops have been getting smaller, thinner, and more portable, gaming laptops are playing catchup. GIGABYTE is the latest company to join the thin gaming laptop market with the AORUS 15P which comes in at just under an inch thick.

Built in tandem with high level collaboration, GIGABYTE works with professional esports teams on their AORUS systems to ensure quality build and design that works for gamers. With enthusiasts in mind, the AORUS 15P brings key components from the Pro Gaming series to a more affordable price point.

That being said, performance isn’t sacrificed. The AORUS 15P comes with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 GPUs and the 10th gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H processor. Gamers can also get up to 64GB of RAM, and the system supports has two M2.2280 SSD slots. The 15.6-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate with 72% NTSC color gamut coverage for better details and colours while gaming.

The AORUS 15P also utilizes GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology for optimal cooling while gaming to prevent throttling. The system has 12-volt dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and multiple vents to achieve this.

Specifications of the AOPRUS 15P include:

Model AORUS 15P WB AORUS 15P KB CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H (2.5GHz ~ 5.0GHz) Display 15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (144Hz, 72% NTSC) System Memory 2x DDR4 2666MHz/ DDR4 2933MHz slots (8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB, Max 64GB) Chipset Mobile Intel® HM470 Express Chipset Video Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 with Max-Q Design GDDR6 8GB (Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 GDDR6 6GB (Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology) Storage 2x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA/ 1x NVMe PCIe) Keyboard Island style RGB FUSION Keyboard

AORUS FUSION 2.0 I/O Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A), 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-C), 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x mini DP 1.4, 1x 3.5mm, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, 1x UHS-II SD Card Reader, 1x DC-in Jack, 1x RJ-45 Audio 2x 2 Watt Speaker, Microphone, Nahimic 3 Communications LAN: 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet

Wi-Fi: Intel® AX200 Bluetooth V5.0 + LE Webcam HD Camera Security Firmware-based TPM, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT) Adapter 230W 180W Battery Li Polymer 94Wh OS Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Dimensions 357 x 244 x 23mm (14.0 x 9.6 x 0.9 inch) Weight ~2kg (4.4lbs)

The AORUS 15P ultra-thin professional gaming laptop is now available from the GIGABYTE online store starting at US$1,599.99.

What do you think about the GIGABYTE AORUS 15P? Is it something you think you’d be interested in picking up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.