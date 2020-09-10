Gateway returns with THX-enabled laptops

Remember those cow-spotted computer boxes back in the day? If not, they belonged to a computer company called Gateway. As is the case with any industry, companies come and go. After being away for a while, Gateway (an Acer sub-brand) has returned with THX-enabled laptops that will be available in a number of variations exclusively at Walmart.

The new models include mainstream laptops, 2-in-1s, an Ultra Slim series, and a Creators series. With the addition of new Gateway tablets as well, there is sure to be a Gateway computer to suit most users’ needs.

“We’re very excited to offer our customers these great new products from Gateway. At Walmart, we want to offer a wide assortment of computing products to meet the needs of our customers – whether they are looking for a new laptop for school or a new tablet for work and these are a welcome addition to our lineup.” Nicole Qaqundah, senior merchandising director of computing at Walmart

Featuring Windows 10 Home, the new Gateway laptops are powered by Intel and AMD Ryzen Mobile processors, NVIDIA or AMD Radeon Graphics, and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While all Gateway laptops are Tuned by THX for audio, only select models are Tuned by THX for displays.

The top of the line models, the Creators Series, are two of these. With the Tuned by THX displays, they offer brighter contrast and vibrant screen colours. In addition, the THX Spatial Audio delivers a 360-degree, 7.1 surround experience through built-in speakers or a 3.5mm headset.

The complete Gateway lineup available at Walmart.com and pricing are listed below.

The Gateway Ultra Thin series is more than simply thin and light, the products are ergonomically engineered for use on-the-go. These include:

11.6″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $199.99) featuring Windows 10, AMD A4, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $239.99) featuring Windows 10, Intel Celeron, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ($69.99 Value) with 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $429.99) featuring Windows 10, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U – Dual Core 2.6 GHz, 4GB / 128GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $459.99) featuring Windows 10, Intel i3, 4GB / 128GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $599.99) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 16GB/ 256GB. Available in 4 colors: black, rose gold, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

15.6″ Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $649.99) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 16GB / 256GB. Available in 4 colors: black, rose gold, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

For versatility and spontaneity, the 2-in-1 has the functionality of a laptop with the ease of a tablet. The 2-in-1 series, also Tuned by THX for audio, includes:

11.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop (MSRP: $299.99) with a Touchscreen panel, featuring Windows 10, Intel Celeron, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio. Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ($69.99 Value) with 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

Digital media creation is easy with the Gateway Creators series. The Creators series offers fantastic high-definition visuals for creative projects and more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. The Creators series devices include:

15.6″ Laptop (MSRP: $899.99) featuring Windows 10, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H – Six Core – 3.0 GHz, 8GB / 256GB, Nvidia 1650 GTX GPU. THX Spatial Audio for fully immersive 360-degree sound. Also Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Available in black.

15.6″ Creators Series Laptop (MSRP: $1199.99) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 8GB / 256GB, Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU. THX Spatial Audio for fully immersive 360-degree sound. Also Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Available in black.

For ultimate accessibility, Gateway tablets power on instantly and are ready when you need them. Tablets come in vibrant colors to reflect personal style.

8″ Tablet, (MSRP: $69.99) 800X1280 IPS, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10. Available in black, purple, and blue.

10.1″ Tablet, (MSRP: $79.99) 800X1280 IPS, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10. Available in black, purple, and blue.

What do you think about the return of Gateway laptops? Do you think you’ll be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.