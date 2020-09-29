EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate November 10th

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is about to get even better. In addition to the 150+ games already on the service, Microsoft has announced that EA Play will be joining Game Pass Ultimate on November 10th. While not exactly new news, there wasn’t an actual date announced as to when EA Play would join the service.

Starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of @XboxGamePass Ultimate https://t.co/iLpsUd26f7 pic.twitter.com/stpqPlylIn — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 29, 2020

The addition is all part of Xbox’s new “You are the Center of Gaming” strategy that puts gamers first. Allowing gamers to game anytime, anywhere, and with anyone is welcome news for gamers.

Already a fantastic deal with its vast game library and new cloud streaming feature, EA Play will bring a number of EA’s titles to the service. EA’s game subscription service by itself is an excellent deal, giving subscribers access to The Vault which currently includes over 85 games that are fully playable on the Xbox. In addition, you can also play up to 10 hours of most of EA’s new releases before deciding if you want to buy them or not.

Even better, EA Play will also be available on PC for those who have a Game Pass PC or Game Pass Ultimate subscription starting in December. Currently available as Origin, over 50 games are playable on the PC. Xbox did mention that some conditions, limitations, and exclusions apply so we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media (and thus Bethesda), the addition of EA’s game subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just makes the game subscription service even that much more of a steal.

What do you think about EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch? What EA game are you looking forward to playing first? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.