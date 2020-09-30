San Disk announces new Extreme and Extreme PRO SSDs

The new San Disk Extreme and Extreme PRO don’t look much different from previous generations, but they offer nearly 2x the speed. Western Digital says these new units are “purpose-built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands.”

Professional photographers, videographers, and enthusiasts need portable storage solutions like the Extreme and Extreme PRO because the speed allows them more time to capture the moments.

With capacities up to 2TB, the new NVMe drives are perfect for creating amazing content or capturing and moving 4K and 8K footage with ease. The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Here are the key features of the San Disk Extreme and Extreme PRO:

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Up to two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive’s forged aluminum chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection. Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.



SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Get NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior. Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.



Pricing and availability:

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty and are now available at the Western Digital Store, and at select e-tailers and retailers worldwide. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is available now in 500GB (MSRP of $119.99 USD) and 1TB (MSRP $199.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 2TB later this holiday season. The SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD is available now in 2TB (MSRP of $499.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 1TB later this holiday season.

