New on Netflix October 2-8: Catch Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

October 2

🎃 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (NETFLIX FAMILY): Cory, Chrissy, and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

October 3

Truth or Dare (CA)

October 4

Colombiana (US)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

October 5

Thor: The Dark World (CA)

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (US)

Saturday Church (US)

🎃 StarBeam: Halloween Hero (NETFLIX FAMILY): Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day! Walk Away from Love (US)

October 7

12 Monkeys (CA)

Billy Elliot (CA)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (CA)

Funny People (CA)

Happy Gilmore (CA)

🎃 Hubie Halloween (NETFLIX FILM): Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Kick-Ass 2 (CA)

Kindergarten Cop (CA)

Knocked Up (CA)

Les Misérables (CA)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

🎃 To the Lake (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive. From 1-2-3 Production.

