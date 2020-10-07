Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank review: An elegant 20,000mAh portable power bank

Given the number of connected devices we have these days, power banks are a useful accessory depending on your work or travel habits. Laptops are no different but often require power banks with higher output in order to power and charge them.

Our Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank takes a look at a versatile 20,000mAh, 63W power bank with an elegant fabric finish. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank has the following features and specifications:

Three ports: 45W USB-C Power Delivery, USB Quick Charge and standard USB 2.1A; 20,000mAh (74Wh) battery capacity

45W USB-C Power Delivery output fast charges your MacBook or other USB-C laptop

Two high-power fast charge ports: USB-C PD and USB Quick Charge

Stylish and practical with soft water-repellent canvas and an easy-to-read LCD display

Universal compatibility with all USB-C and USB devices

USB-C input (Power Delivery): 5V 3A (15W) / 15V 2A (30W) / 20V 1.5A (30W)

5V 3A (15W) / 15V 2A (30W) / 20V 1.5A (30W) USB-C output (Power Delivery): 5V 3A (15W) / 9V 3A (27W) / 12V 3A (36W) / 15V 3A (45W) / 20V 2.25A (45W)

5V 3A (15W) / 9V 3A (27W) / 12V 3A (36W) / 15V 3A (45W) / 20V 2.25A (45W) USB-A output 1 (QC): 5V 3A (15W) / 9V 2A (18W) / 12V 1.5A (18W)

5V 3A (15W) / 9V 2A (18W) / 12V 1.5A (18W) USB-A output 2: 5V 2.4A (10.5W) | Total output: max 63W

5V 2.4A (10.5W) | Total output: max 63W Battery capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Dimensions: 6.75 x 4 x 0.63 in (17.1 x 10.2 x 1.6 cm)

6.75 x 4 x 0.63 in (17.1 x 10.2 x 1.6 cm) Weight: 1.09lbs (0.498 kg)

What’s in the box

Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-A to USB-C adapter

User Manual

What’s included with the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank.

Design

Like other Eggtronic accessories we’ve reviewed in the past, the Laptop Power Bank leans toward a more elegant, high-end design. This is apparent from the moment you take the power bank out of its packaging.

The power bank itself is just under 2/3-inch thick and is 6 3/4-inches long by 4-inches wide. Both the top and bottom are covered in a nice grey tight weave water repellant canvas which looks and feels very nice. On the top is a hexagon LED window in the upper right. When on, this displays remaining battery power in blue numbers as well as a charging indicator or the letters PD when Power Delivery is active.

The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank has a nice canvas finish.

The edges of the Laptop Power Bank are black and covered with a soft finish. On one long edge you’ll find the Eggtronic logo printed in silver while the other side has model, capacity, input, and output information also printed in silver. On the short edge near the LED window are two USB-A output and one USB-C input/output ports.

Eggtronic has also included a 39-inch USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The cable is standard fare with its plastic cord. Given the quality of the power bank itself, it would have been nice to see a braided USB-C cable included instead.

The power bank is a bit heavy as well, coming in at just over one pound. On that note, it does give it a bit of heft and it actually feels more solid and premium because of it.

Ease of Use

As with most power banks, the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank is super simple and easy to use. To charge it, connect the USB-C cable to the USB-C in/out port and the other end to a wall charger or other device.

To use to charge other devices, plug the appropriate cable into one of the two USB-A ports or the USB-C port. If you are connecting a smartphone that supports reverse charging, be sure to make sure that it is set to charge the phone and not the connected device as you’ll be draining your phone to charge the power bank instead.

Performance

While the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank has 63W of output, this is total output. This is split into 45W of USB-C Power Delivery and 18W of USB-A Quick Charge 3.0. The power bank is also capable of 5W over USB-A for other devices.

The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank has two USB-A out and one USB-C in/out port.

I tested the power bank on a number of devices including a laptop with a 65W power brick, a Chromebook with 45W power brick, and a few Android smartphones. In each case, the power bank charged the device at the expected output.

With 20,000mAh, there is a lot of store power. Eggtronic states you can fully charge a laptop 1.5 times, a tablet 3 to 5 times, and a smartphone 4-8 times, During testing, I was able to charge a laptop full and had 45% charge left in the power bank. As for phones with a roughly 3,000 mAh battery, a single charge would drain the power bank by about 15%.

Price/Value

The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank retails for US$89.90. While there are much more affordable 20,000mAh power banks that support 45W PD output, they’re usually plain plastic bricks.

If you’re after a more premium look and feel. this power bank definitely gives you that with great charging performance as well.

The LED display on the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank.

Wrap-up

The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank is an elegant portable power bank with great charging performance for laptops, smartphones, and other devices.

