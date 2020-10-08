Western Digitial expands its BLACK gaming line of SSD’s

Gaming has absolutely exploded these past years and even more so with our recent COVID lockdowns. But gaming is no light task and often requires extra storage devices. That’s where companies like Western Digital come in with its BLACK gaming line of SSD’s.

The company has just announced some new additions to its BLACK line of SSD’s which should please many users. These include its first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, a fully bootable Gen3 x8 add-in-card, and a Thunderbolt 3-powered NVMe SSD gaming dock, each offering RGB lighting options.

“As game developers move towards creating immersive titles that require higher performance, consumers need to equip themselves with the best tools to stay up-to-speed,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “Innovative, high-performance storage solutions are essential to keep up with this ever-changing landscape. Our latest WD_BLACK products have been purpose-built to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms. We’ve optimized these products to not only provide more storage for gamers but to elevate the gaming experience as a whole.”

Here’s what’s new to the BLACK lineup from Western Digital:

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDDesigned to feature the unprecedented performance of PCIe Gen4 technology, this future-ready product will deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model). Built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments), the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD will help gamers achieve supreme PC performance. It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology. In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. And, for the ultimate in aesthetics and customization, there will be an optional RGB-enabled heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMeSSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities starting at $129.99 (MSRP USD).

AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card

For gamers looking to achieve next-gen performance in a current-gen setup, this fully bootable plug and play add-in card is one of the fastest PCIe Gen3 x8 solutions on the market. Powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology, gamers can experience read speeds up to 6500 MB/s and write speeds up to 4100MB/s (2TB and 4TB models), giving them lightning-fast gameplay so they can spend less time waiting and more time playing. Customizable RGB lighting (Windows only) complements your current rig while an integrated heatsink combats thermal throttling to help maintain peak performance. The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities starting at $299.99 (MSRP USD).

D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD

This compact, high-performance gaming dock SSD, with heatsink design, transforms a Thunderbolt 3-compatible laptop into an integrated and immersive gaming station. An optimal solution for gamers looking to streamline their setup, the dock offers superfast speeds with NVMe technology, more capacity for games, and multiple ports for accessories – all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord. The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is complete with customizable RGB lighting controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only). The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is available in a 1TB capacity starting at $499.99 (MSRP USD). A non-SSD option, the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock, is also available for purchase for $319.99 (MSRP USD).

Availability is as follows for these BLACK drives:

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMeSSD standard non-heatsink model is expected to be available for purchase before the end of October 2020. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD heatsink model is expected to be available for purchase in the first calendar quarter of 2021.

The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMeSSD Add-in-Card is now available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators, and the Western Digital store.

The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock and WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMeSSD is now available for pre-order at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators, and the Western Digital store.

