Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ users can now play Fortnite at 90 frames per second

90 frames per second does not matter to most regular tablet users, but it makes a world of difference for gamers. 90 frames per second deliver gamers a better and smoother gameplay experience. There’s nothing worse than playing a game on your new Galaxy Tab S7+ with dropped frames. Slower frame rates can severely affect how a game performs on display and that leads to a not very fun gaming experience.

Samsung understands this and has now unlocked 90 frames per second for Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users. Here’s what the company had to say in its press release:

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced today that starting October 13, 2020, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners will be able to level up their Fortnite gameplay experience with up to incredibly fast 90 frames per second (fps). This improved frame rate will provide Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Fortnite players their smoothest mobile gaming performance yet. To start playing Fortnite at 90 fps, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners simply have to update their Fortnite app or download and install it through the Samsung Galaxy Store, the only mobile app store in the U.S. where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite. With incredible screens, adaptive refresh rates, next-gen processors, and long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ offer top of the line performance that provide unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

Fortnite players who own or plan on buying the Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ should be happy about this development. With the increase in mobile gaming and with Xbox pushing mobile gaming, we’re sure to see most future mobile devices sporting 90 frames per second displays.

