New on Netflix October 16-22: More Unsolved Mysteries

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between October 16-22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix October 16-22nd list which includes another volume of Unsolved Mysteries.

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

In a Valley of Violence

🎃 La Révolution (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): 1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – the future inventor of the world famous ‘Guillotine’ – uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?

Unfriended (US)

October 18

ParaNorman (US)

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

October 20

Carol (US)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (NETFLIX FAMILY): Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

October 22

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (NETFLIX ORIGINAL – CA): Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.

Bending the Arc (US)

🎃 Cadaver (NETFLIX FILM): Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test and stars among others Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad) and Kingsford Siayor. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.

Yes, God, Yes (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 16-22nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.