UAG iPhone cases are now available

UAG iPhone cases are by far my favorite cases for my Apple devices. That might change in the future, but I’ve been exclusively using UAG iPhone cases for the past 3-years. I’ve tested many other cases and Apple Watch bands from other manufacturers, and I always return to UAG iPhone cases.
This isn’t to say that other brands aren’t a good option or make a bad product. These cases and watch bands have just been the ones I’ve really come to depend on. The design is appealing to me, and the protective quality is second to none. These really are some well made and good looking cases. Of course, not everyone will agree, and that’s okay. Here is the UAG iPhone lineup for 2020:
2020 UAG iPhone lineup
Civilian Series US$49.95
- Impact-resistant exoskeleton
- Hex cushioning
- Shock absorbing panels
- Ultra-light armor shell.
- HyperCush Impact Protection System
- Soft impact-resistant core
- Traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Protective screen surround
- Wireless charging compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Pathfinder Series US$39.95
- Low-profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners
- Armor shell with torsion screw detail
- Impact-resistant core
- Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch-resistant skid pads
- Screen surround
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Pathfinder SE Series US$49.95
- Low-profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners
- Armor shell with torsion screw detail
- Impact-resistant core
- Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Plasma Series US$39.95
- Low-profile perimeter edge
- Featherlight composite construction
- Soft impact-resistant core
- Traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Protective screen surround
- Wireless charging compatible
- Tested for medical environments
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Plyo Series US$39.95
- Low-profile perimeter edge
- Embossed branding detail
- Impact-resistant soft core & screen surround
- Armor shell and impact resistant softcore
- Air-soft corners for cushioning impact
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch-resistant skid pads
- Screen surround
- Tested for medical environments
- Wireless charging compatible
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Metropolis LT Series US$39 – $59
- New for 2020
- SATN ARMR (Smooth PU)
- Smooth Finish
- Tested for Medical Environments (UAG standard)
- Statement: Metropolis SATN ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a smooth folio cover for refined protection.
- LTHR ARMR (Italian Leather)
- Supple Italian leather
- Patinas with wear
- Statement: Metropolis LTHR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a premium Italian leather folio cover for sophisticated protection.
- FIBR ARMR (Armortex with DuPont Kevlar)
- High strength abrasion-resistant fabric
- Durability and functionality- provides added grip support and stands up to cuts, tears, and wear.
- Statement: Metropolis FIBR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a high strength abrasion resistant folio cover to protect your device from whatever life may throw at you.
- Soft impact-resistant core
- Slim corner design
- Debossed branding detail
- Seamless inlay material
- Featherlight construction
- Elevated materials
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Protective screen surround
- Wireless charging compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Metropolis Series USUS$49.95 – $69.95
- New for 2020
- SATN ARMR (Smooth PU)
- Smooth Finish
- Tested for Medical Environments (UAG standard)
- Statement: Metropolis SATN ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a smooth folio cover for refined protection.
- LTHR ARMR (Italian Leather)
- Supple Italian leather
- Patinas with wear
- Statement: Metropolis LTHR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a premium Italian leather folio cover for sophisticated protection.
- FIBR ARMR (Armortex with DuPont Kevlar)
- High strength abrasion-resistant fabric
- Durability and functionality- provides added grip support and stands up to cuts, tears, and wear.
- Statement: Metropolis FIBR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a high strength abrasion resistant folio cover to protect your device from whatever life may throw at you.
- Seamless fabric inlay folio cover that could be used for hand-free viewing
- Protective folio cover with 3 Card storage
- Impact-resistant bumpers
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Featherlight construction
- Elevated materials
- Soft impact-resistant core
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Hands-free viewing mode
- Wireless charging compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Monarch Series US$59.95
- Handcrafted, featherlight construction
- 5 layers of protection
- Premium materials
- Soft impact-resistant core
- Traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons
- Protective screen surround
- Wireless charging compatible
- 10-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
Outback Bio Series US$39.95
- Responsible protection
- Premium hand feel
- Ultra-thin, ergonomic design & sculpted bevel
- Raised camera bevel for additional protection, soft-touch & easy hand-feel & interior hollow honeycomb structure
- Verified to meet U.S. (ASTM D6400- 04) and E.U. (EN13432) composting guidelines
- Compostable Bio-Plastic
- 100% recyclable packaging with soy-based inks, minimal use of non-toxic adhesives & zero plastic
- Wireless charging compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)
U Anchor Series US$39.95
- Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core
- Armor shell with polished channels near the camera
- Matte finish & debossed brand detail
- Wireless Charging Compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
U Lucent Series US$29.95
- Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core
- Embossed branding detail
- One-piece translucent design
- Wireless Charging Compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL-STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
U Mouve Series US$49.95
- Featherlight with soft impact-resistant core & bumpers
- Premium hand feel
- Matte frosted design with embossed branding detail
- Wireless Charging Compatible
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- Meets military drop-test standards [MIL-STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection
These UAG iPhone cases aren’t the only offerings from the company. If you have an Apple Watch, be sure to check out their wide array of watch bands as well. You can find all of these cases on the UAG website or Amazon.
