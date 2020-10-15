UAG iPhone cases are now available

UAG iPhone cases are by far my favorite cases for my Apple devices. That might change in the future, but I’ve been exclusively using UAG iPhone cases for the past 3-years. I’ve tested many other cases and Apple Watch bands from other manufacturers, and I always return to UAG iPhone cases.

This isn’t to say that other brands aren’t a good option or make a bad product. These cases and watch bands have just been the ones I’ve really come to depend on. The design is appealing to me, and the protective quality is second to none. These really are some well made and good looking cases. Of course, not everyone will agree, and that’s okay. Here is the UAG iPhone lineup for 2020:

2020 UAG iPhone lineup

Civilian Series US$49.95

Civilian

Impact-resistant exoskeleton

Hex cushioning

Shock absorbing panels

Ultra-light armor shell.

HyperCush Impact Protection System

Soft impact-resistant core

Traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons

Protective screen surround

Wireless charging compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Pathfinder Series US$39.95

Pathfinder

Low-profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners

Armor shell with torsion screw detail

Impact-resistant core

Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch-resistant skid pads

Screen surround

1-Year Limited Warranty

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Pathfinder SE Series US$49.95

Pathfinder SE

Low-profile perimeter edge with chiseled designed corners

Armor shell with torsion screw detail

Impact-resistant core

Integrated paracord lanyard anchor (lanyard not included)

1-Year Limited Warranty

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Plasma Series US$39.95

Plasma

Low-profile perimeter edge

Featherlight composite construction

Soft impact-resistant core

Traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons

Protective screen surround

Wireless charging compatible

Tested for medical environments

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Plyo Series US$39.95

Plyo

Low-profile perimeter edge

Embossed branding detail

Impact-resistant soft core & screen surround

Armor shell and impact resistant softcore

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch-resistant skid pads

Screen surround

Tested for medical environments

Wireless charging compatible

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Metropolis LT Series US$39 – $59

Metropolis LT

New for 2020

SATN ARMR (Smooth PU) Smooth Finish Tested for Medical Environments (UAG standard) Statement: Metropolis SATN ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a smooth folio cover for refined protection.

LTHR ARMR (Italian Leather) Supple Italian leather Patinas with wear Statement: Metropolis LTHR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a premium Italian leather folio cover for sophisticated protection.

FIBR ARMR (Armortex with DuPont Kevlar) High strength abrasion-resistant fabric Durability and functionality- provides added grip support and stands up to cuts, tears, and wear. Statement: Metropolis FIBR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a high strength abrasion resistant folio cover to protect your device from whatever life may throw at you.



Soft impact-resistant core

Slim corner design

Debossed branding detail

Seamless inlay material

Featherlight construction

Elevated materials

Oversized tactile buttons

Protective screen surround

Wireless charging compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Metropolis Series USUS$49.95 – $69.95

Metropolis

New for 2020

SATN ARMR (Smooth PU) Smooth Finish Tested for Medical Environments (UAG standard) Statement: Metropolis SATN ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a smooth folio cover for refined protection.

LTHR ARMR (Italian Leather) Supple Italian leather Patinas with wear Statement: Metropolis LTHR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a premium Italian leather folio cover for sophisticated protection.

FIBR ARMR (Armortex with DuPont Kevlar) High strength abrasion-resistant fabric Durability and functionality- provides added grip support and stands up to cuts, tears, and wear. Statement: Metropolis FIBR ARMR combines a drop-tested armor shell with a high strength abrasion resistant folio cover to protect your device from whatever life may throw at you.



Seamless fabric inlay folio cover that could be used for hand-free viewing

Protective folio cover with 3 Card storage

Impact-resistant bumpers

Oversized tactile buttons

Featherlight construction

Elevated materials

Soft impact-resistant core

Oversized tactile buttons

Hands-free viewing mode

Wireless charging compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Monarch Series US$59.95

Monarch

Handcrafted, featherlight construction

5 layers of protection

Premium materials

Soft impact-resistant core

Traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons

Protective screen surround

Wireless charging compatible

10-Year Limited Warranty

Meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

Outback Bio Series US$39.95

Outback

Responsible protection

Premium hand feel

Ultra-thin, ergonomic design & sculpted bevel

Raised camera bevel for additional protection, soft-touch & easy hand-feel & interior hollow honeycomb structure

Verified to meet U.S. (ASTM D6400- 04) and E.U. (EN13432) composting guidelines

Compostable Bio-Plastic

100% recyclable packaging with soy-based inks, minimal use of non-toxic adhesives & zero plastic

Wireless charging compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6)

U Anchor Series US$39.95

Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core

Armor shell with polished channels near the camera

Matte finish & debossed brand detail

Wireless Charging Compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

U Lucent Series US$29.95

Featherlight construction with soft impact-resistant core

Embossed branding detail

One-piece translucent design

Wireless Charging Compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL-STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

U Mouve Series US$49.95

Featherlight with soft impact-resistant core & bumpers

Premium hand feel

Matte frosted design with embossed branding detail

Wireless Charging Compatible

1-Year Limited Warranty

Meets military drop-test standards [MIL-STD 810G 516.6] providing increased shock protection

These UAG iPhone cases aren’t the only offerings from the company. If you have an Apple Watch, be sure to check out their wide array of watch bands as well. You can find all of these cases on the UAG website or Amazon.

What do you think of UAG iPhone cases? Do you use them or something else? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.