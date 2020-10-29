HyperX Pulsefire Haste review: A gaming mouse so light it’s almost not there

There are plenty of choices when it comes to gaming mice, and now there’s one more. Lately, the trend has been towards lighter mice with the latest having a new honeycomb shell to reduce weight. They’re definitely not for everyone (I prefer a heavier mouse) but they are there for those who do prefer super-light mice. HyperX is the latest company to join the craze with their new Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse.

“HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance. Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and improved accuracy when using the included grip tape, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world.” Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX

Our HyperX Pulsefire Haste review takes a look at the latest gaming mouse from the company which features a honeycomb shell and great performance. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste has the following features and specifications:

Model Number HMSH1-A-BK/G Shape Symmetrical Sensor Pixart PAW3335 Resolution Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 450ips Acceleration 40G Buttons 6 Left/Right buttons switches TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left/Right buttons durability 60 million clicks Light effects Per-LED RGB lighting Onboard memory 1 profile Polling rate 1000Hz Cable type Paracord Skate material Virgin-grade PTFE Weight (without cable) 59g Weight (with cable) 80g Dimensions Length: 124.2 x 38.2x 66.8mm

Cable length: 1.8m

What’s in the box

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Grip tape

Extra PTFE feet

Quick Start Guide

What’s included with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste lightweight gaming mouse.

Design

Apart from the pretty standard two-button mouse design, the first thing you’ll notice is the honeycomb holes in the main shell and bottom of the two mouse buttons. It is symmetrical in design but more suited for right-handed use given the side button placement. The mouse itself is average in size, just over 4 3/4-inches in length, just under 2 2/3-inches wide, and 1 1/2-inches tall.

The mouse buttons themselves have a slight dip in the middle of each, making for a nice groove for your fingers. Between these is a textured, clickable scroll wheel with RGB lighting. Below the scroll wheel is the DPI toggle button.

The mouse buttons, scroll wheel, and DPI button on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse.

The left and right side of the mouse are solid and curve inward slightly. The right side has two buttons and the HyperX logo printed in the bottom left corner (towards the front of the mouse).

The bottom of the mouse is where the sensor is (obviously). A little over the back half of the bottom also has honeycomb holes. There are four rounded rectangular PTFE feet as well — two at the front and two near the back. Finally, the very light and very flexible braided cable is attached near the front of the mouse. The cable itself is six feet long, so plenty of length for almost any set up.

In addition, HyperX has included four pieces of grip tape for the mouse. Included are one for each of the buttons as well as the left and right side of the mouse. The grip tape has a honeycomb motif on it so, once applied, it ties in nicely with the honeycomb holes on the palm rest of the mouse.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse comes with grip tape you can apply for added grip.

At 59g (2oz), the mouse is very light — one of the lightest I’ve used. Initially, it felt way too light but after a few days of using it, I did get used to but still prefer a heavier mouse. The only real complaint I have about the mouse is the lack of RGB lighting in the main body. I think it’d be cool to have it glow through the honeycomb cutouts.

Ease of Use

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse can be used out of the box by simply plugging it in. The DPI button defaults to 400/800/1600/3200 DPI. Of course, to get extra functionality like custom DPI and to program the side buttons, you’ll need to install HyperX’s software.

Software

While not required for use, the HyperX NGENUITY software app allows you to customize the lighting, program the buttons, and adjust the four default DPI settings. It’s pretty straightforward and easy to use with three main screens as well as quick access to adjust brightness, polling rate, and save or load presets. The app itself is a Windows app and is available from the Microsoft Store.

The main screen lets you customize the lighting colour or choose a triggered effect. The second screen lets you assign a macro, keyboard, mouse, or multimedia function, or Windows shortcut to the two side buttons and scroll wheel click feature. Unfortunately, you can’t reassign the mouse buttons or the DPI button. Finally, the last screen lets you modify up to five different DPI settings, as well as set the colour for said setting.

Overall it’s a simple app but easy to use.

HyperX NGENUITY app Lights settings screenshot. HyperX NGENUITY app Buttons settings screenshot. HyperX NGENUITY app sensor settings screenshot.

Performance

Performance is key in a gaming mouse. Once I got somewhat accustomed to almost not feeling the mouse due to its weight, it worked well for gaming. With up to 1000Hz polling rate and customizable DPI options, movement was quick and responsive and on par with other leading gaming mice. Clicks registered nicely on the TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switches which are rated for 60M clicks. I mostly played Heroes of the Storm with this mouse and had no problems with gameplay performance with it.

The programmable side buttons on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste lightweight gaming mouse.

Price/Value

At US$49.99, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is very reasonably priced. Not only is it extremely light but it also performs as one would expect from a gaming mouse. The inclusion of grip tape and extra PTFE feet is nice as well and definitely adds value.

Wrap-up

For those who like an ultralight gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste easily fits the bill at only 59g while offering decent gaming performance.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.