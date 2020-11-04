Deals / Tech

Get early holiday deals on select Samsung products right now

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is US$200 off right now on Samsung’s website.

If you’re looking for some early holiday deals in preparation for Christmas, then Samsung has your back. The company is running a handful of early holiday deals on select products on their website.

Keep in mind, these early holiday deals might expire quickly but that doesn’t mean Samsung won’t stir up a batch of new deals later in December. Here’s what the company is offering currently.

Samsung Early Holiday Deals

Mobile

Home Entertainment

  • Starting today through November – Save up to $400 on 2020 Q Series Soundbars for early Black Friday pricing
  • Starting Thursday (Nov 5) for a limited time only – Save up to $1,800 on 2020 4K QLED TVs for early Black Friday pricing
  • Starting Thursday (Nov 5) for a limited time only – The 85” Q900 8K TV is discounted by 30% for early Black Friday pricing

Home Appliance

  • Starting Wednesday (Nov 4)

