Mushroom Cups review: Organic vegan coffee with a boost

Apparently, mushroom drinks are a thing (and no, not the fun-loving psychedelic mushroom tea). I hadn’t really heard of it until Mushroom Cups, based in Croatia, reached out to me. Depending on the type of mushrooms used in mushroom-based drinks, benefits can include everything from increasing your vitamin D and B vitamin intake, as well as boosting your energy and serotonin production.

In a bit of a different review, our Mushroom Cups review takes a look at the company’s Go Sharp and Go Tireless organic coffee for added mental focus or energy. Read on to see if they live up to the hype!

And just in case you were wondering:

No, they do NOT contain psilocybin and will not make you hallucinate. We are using medicinal mushrooms which are good for you and completely legal.

What’s in the box

10 packets of Mushroom Cups coffee

Mushroom Cups Go Tireless & Go Sharp organic coffee.

Why & how

Normally, the first section in our reviews contain features and specifications. In this case, we’re going to touch on the why and how as provide by Mushroom Cups.

The company decided to focus on four different mushrooms for various reasons:

Chanterelle: very rich in vitamin D and have among highest known natural concentrations of B vitamins, which play a fundamental role in converting Food into energy, serotonin production and triggering enzymes involved in neurotransmitter synthesis and nerve growth

very rich in vitamin D and have among highest known natural concentrations of B vitamins, which play a fundamental role in converting Food into energy, serotonin production and triggering enzymes involved in neurotransmitter synthesis and nerve growth Lion’s Mane: contains two specific compounds hericerins and erinacines which haven’t been found in any other species on the planet. Supports brain function, reduces depression and anxiety.

contains two specific compounds hericerins and erinacines which haven’t been found in any other species on the planet. Supports brain function, reduces depression and anxiety. Chaga: has impressively high ORAC scores which stand for Food’s ability to protect against premature aging, age-related memory loss, and neutralization of the damage done by Free radicals. High in melanin content.

has impressively high ORAC scores which stand for Food’s ability to protect against premature aging, age-related memory loss, and neutralization of the damage done by Free radicals. High in melanin content. Cordyceps: has been scientifically proven to increases the cellular energy production and oxygen uptake wherefore It is widely used by professional athletes as a natural supplement for keeping their body and brain efficient and energized. Also has libido-boosting effect and is a bidirectional modulator.

Chanterelle is the base mushroom used in each of their coffees, with others added based on the intended effect. From harvesting to the final product, Mushroom Cups go through a seven-part process.

Mushroom Cups utilizes state of the art extraction process, where we extract all the bioactive components on a lower temperature wherefore protecting all the thermosensitive vitamins and minerals which are destroyed by the commercial extraction process. With all the water and Chitin removed, high potency mushroom extract with maximum bioavailability is created, mixed with organic coffee, and ready to be consumed.

Mushroom Cups currently has three flavors: Go Sharp, Go Tireless, and Go Glow. Each has different ingredients in order to give a different effect

Go Sharp Boost learning and focus Contains Organic Instant Coffee, Organic Lion’s Mane, Wild Chanterelle

Go Tireless Improve endurance and strength Contains Organic Instant Coffee, Organic Cordyceps, Wild Chantrelle

Go Glow: Boost your immune system Contains Organic Instant Coffee, Organic Chaga, Wild Chanterelle



With that out of the way, let’s move along!

Packaging

The Mushroom Cups organic coffee packaging.

Each batch of Mushroom Cups is packaged in a round cylindrical bio-degradable container. In fact, there are instructions under the lid on how to use the container as a planter to start and grow flowers or other plants. Inside each tube are 10 individual packets. While this makes it easy for individual cups, it would be nice to have a tin option to reduce paper waste.

Ease of Use

Dissolve the powder in 7oz (200ml) of hot (but not boiling) water, 1-3 times a day, and stir. It’s that simple! You can also add cream and sugar as you would with regular coffee and the company even has a quick Iced Mushroom Cups coffee recipe on their website.

Taste

I’m not a fan of instant coffee by any means. That being said, the Mushroom Cups coffee is very finely ground, pretty much to the same consistency as hot chocolate powder. This is a good thing because it dissolves easily and I rarely saw any grounds at the bottom of the cup after finishing a packet of this coffee.

The Mushroom Cups coffee powder has a very fine consistency and dissolves quickly.

As far as taste is concerned, the Mushroom Cups coffee tastes pretty normal. It is a bit earthy with the Go Sharp being a bit earthier but I find it’s rather a pleasant taste. It’s not overly bitter as some coffees can tend to be and doesn’t leave an aftertaste in your mouth either.

Performance

I’m just going to put this out there. Coffee doesn’t do much for me. At this point in my life it’s just habit, come in to work and grab a coffee or three throughout the morning. I can honestly drink a venti Starbucks with an extra shot at 11:30 pm and be passed out by midnight…

I won’t lie, some days I feel like I’m dragging my butt first thing in the morning and other times my mind is all over the place. For the days I felt sluggish, I chose the Go Tireless for an energy boost. As always, I’m skeptical about most things that I can’t quantify but I did feel a bit more alert and not as tired shortly after downing a cup each time I had one.

For those times where I was trying to work and felt my mind wandering, I brewed up a quick cup of the Go Sharp coffee. Again, as advertised, I did feel like I was better able to focus without being all over the map.

Mushroom Cups organic coffee offer many benefits.

As for as nutrition facts are concerned, both our samples are only 11 calories and 2.19g of carbohydrates per serving. Mushroom Cups coffee is also organic, vegan, and contains no sugar, gluten, or additives.

Price/Value

A 10-pack tube will cost you US$14.90 while 50-packs will cost you US$59.50. You can also get a six-tube bundle (two each of Go Sharp, Go Tireless, and Go Glow) for $64.90. Once you’ve tried it out, you can also subscribe and save 20%, getting a 10-pack tube every 30 or 60 days for $11.20. At the lowest, you’re paying about $1.20 per cup, at the most about $1.50 — definitely cheaper (and better for you) than Starbucks, Tim Hortons, or Dunkin’ Donuts. Not bad at all.

Wrap-up

I was a bit surprised that Mushroom Cups coffee works as well as they claim. If you’re looking for an organic vegan coffee with benefits like extra energy or focus, you’ll want to check out Mushroom Cups organic coffee.

