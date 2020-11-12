Sonos Radio HD launches today with a 30-day trial

The streaming landscape is growing day in and day out and Sonos just announced a new service, Sonos Radio HD. Sonos Radio HD is a new ad-free, high-definition streaming tier of its popular streaming radio service, Sonos Radio. The company states that “Sonos Radio was built to make radio – one of Sonos customers’ most valued listening experiences – easier and better.”

Sonos Radio HD is initially launching in the US and the UK for $7.99/£7.99 respectively. There is also a 30-day free trial, should you want to give the service a test spin. Here are the highlights Sonos sent over to us to share:

The highest quality radio of any streaming radio service , Sonos Radio HD will feature even more exclusive content directly in the Sonos app, all streaming ad-free in high-definition, CD-quality audio with skips, repeats, and no ad interruptions.

, Sonos Radio HD will feature even more exclusive content directly in the Sonos app, all streaming ad-free in high-definition, CD-quality audio with skips, repeats, and no ad interruptions. Sonos Radio HD artist-curated stations go beyond the playlist to offer inspirations and interviews heard nowhere else, starting with Dolly Parton’s Songteller Radio, an original station that will continually evolve with Dolly’s hits, favorite artists and special commentary on songs and moments throughout her career. New Sonos Radio HD artist-curated stations will drop regularly, including five new stations in early 2021.

go beyond the playlist to offer inspirations and interviews heard nowhere else, starting with Dolly Parton’s Songteller Radio, an original station that will continually evolve with Dolly’s hits, favorite artists and special commentary on songs and moments throughout her career. New Sonos Radio HD artist-curated stations will drop regularly, including five new stations in early 2021. Deeper exploration into genres and music scenes with the help of curators including Ann Powers for Nashville Now and Americana Ramble and expert DJs spinning up iconic jazz performances on Unforgettable and global retro R&B and soul on Distant Kingdom.

with the help of curators including Ann Powers for Nashville Now and Americana Ramble and expert DJs spinning up iconic jazz performances on Unforgettable and global retro R&B and soul on Distant Kingdom. Soundtracks for life home as music has become the backdrop for cooking, working, relaxing, and even sleeping. New original stations promote mindfulness, productivity and relaxation including The Inner Now, Chill Beats and Mellow Morning. Perfectly tuned sleep sounds with six sleep stations for any preference – white noise, pink noise, brown noise, rain, rainforest and piano – all mastered by Sonos’ sound experience team and artist soundboard and tuned specifically for Sonos speakers for the most natural, calming sounds for a better night sleep.

as music has become the backdrop for cooking, working, relaxing, and even sleeping.

Sonos is also bringing new stations and content to its ad-supported tier, with expanded availability of Sonos Radio’s original content in five new countries starting November 12. Learn more on the company’s website.

What do you think of Sonos Radio HD? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.