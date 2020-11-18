Fender announces the new Brad Paisley Signature Esquire

I’m not much of a country music fan, but Brad Paisley is one exception I will make, and for a good reason. The man has some serious guitar chops, and I’ve got the utmost respect for that. Paisley has been playing Fender Telecasters, which are sometimes heavily modified. Now there is the Fender Brad Paisley Signature Esquire.

This new guitar from Fender is designed to give you some of the tools Brad Paisley uses himself. Here are just a few of the features included in this new Signature series, all of which were inspired by Brad Paisley himself:

Custom pickups including a Brad Paisley signature Seymour Duncan Secret Agent neck pickup hidden under…

…a black and silver paisley pickguard in the artist’s signature pattern

A unique black sparkle finish, with Road Worn Lacquer for a vintage look

A custom enhanced “V” shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius fingerboard

Paulownia body with spruce top and back

Here’s a little bit of what Fender’s website says about this Signature guitar:

The Brad Paisley Esquire combines the best of all worlds — vintage and modern, simple and stylish, aggressive yet smooth. “Everything about this guitar is something that Fender and I worked on to create a unique instrument,” Paisley says, adding that the Esquire “encompasses what I try to do musically. It has a retro thing, but at the same time it’s very progressive, with a new style of pickup that hasn’t been done before.” But this special Esquire isn’t just for players like Paisley — it’s a super-versatile, eminently playable instrument designed to unlock creativity for musicians at every level, in every style. “It’s a really inspiring thing to see what other people do with it, because it’s never exactly what I would do,” Paisley says. “That’s the beauty of people adopting something you came up with and then creating something new out of that. I can’t wait to see this guitar in someone else’s hands.”

The Brad Paisley Signature Esquire

It doesn’t look like Fender incorporated the B-Bender feature that Paisley is known for; that would have been nice. You can find this new guitar on Fender’s website for US$1,399.

