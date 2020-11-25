The TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 TWS earbuds are now available for US$40

Like them or not, TWS earbuds are here to stay. The form factor has taken on different forms and styles across the board, and they’ve also become way more affordable. Take the TCL MOVEAUDIO S150, for example. TCL just released these on Amazon for a crazy affordable US$40. Plus, as of 11/25/20, there is an extra 30% off coupon, bringing these to US$28.

Here’s a rundown of some of the features and specifications of the TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 TWS earbuds we took from Amazon:

True Sound Quality: TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance with a 13mm large speaker driver. You can immerse yourself in the incredible audio clarity without limits.

Unbreakable Connection: Enjoy wireless stable freedom with TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 Wireless Earphones. The Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds give you an unbreakable connection for music and hands-free calls. With the use of Bluetooth 5.0, your device and wireless earbuds will be inseparable.

Comfortable Wearing: The semi-in-ear design brings you the ultimate comfort experience. And its lightweight, ergonomic earbuds minimizes wearing fatigue and can be used for a long time. Put in your ears, let the music play, and relax.

Long-lasting Battery: Listen for longer with TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 true wireless earbuds. It provides up to three and a half hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case for an unlimited audio experience. When you're in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 15 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.

Smart Touch Control: You can play, pause, select tracks and activate voice assistant through touch controls on the Bluetooth earphones. Say goodbye to hard-to-press buttons, enjoy simple and effortless convenience at a touch.

As of 11/25/2020, there is a 30% coupon on the S150. We’re not sure how long this will last.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S150 seems like a great stocking stuffer for kids and teens. Be sure to check them out at Amazon here. You can also check out our various TCL reviews here.

