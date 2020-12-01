Three reasons why a gaming company should outsource

Like any business, a gaming company should look at their options and see if outsourcing makes sense. Outsourcing has some disadvantages like lack of control or the cost in certain cases, but the benefits outweigh the negative points if it is done correctly.

But why should a gaming company outsource in some circumstances?

I have included three reasons why outsourcing is a good thing, and hopefully, it will open your eyes to the topic. In no particular order, the reasons are listed below.

It may cost less

I know, I know, usually, when people think of outsourcing, they think that the costs are going to be astronomical. But actually, it could cost less to outsource some tasks. It really all depends on how much your labor costs are compared to your in-house team.

For instance, if you pay your employees a higher rate than the outsourcing company professionals, it is more cost-effective to outsource the work. By saving money from working with the outsourcing company, it will positively affect your cash flow and bottom line. Not saving money where a person can be a difference between a successful game and one that fails.

You may not have the talent

Outsourcing may also make sense for a gaming company if they do not have experts in a certain aspect of the development process. For instance, if you do not have a team specializing in making game art, it may make sense to look into game art outsource professionals that will offer value to you.

Outsourcing is a powerful business decision when it is done right because you bring in professionals into a space that you would normally not have the manpower to perform in. Whether you lack the size of your team or expertise, outsourcing can solve the problem.

Your employees can focus on their strengths

Relating to the last point, if you are letting outsourcing companies take over the tasks that you can’t do or do not want to do, then it lets your employees focus on areas where they are most effective.

Putting your employees in a place where they are only doing things that they are effective in or want to do will make your game that much better. This idea of having your employees performing tasks that they want to do will boost the employee’s morale and lead to a much better game in the end.

All in all, if someone can outsource the right task and aspects of a game and let the employees do what they are skilled in and enjoy, that person will be one great manager of a game development team.

Hopefully, after checking out those three points, you can see how important and necessary it is to outsource certain things when developing a video game to be the best that it can be. If you found this post helpful, please go ahead and share it with someone interested in the space. Thanks for reading!

