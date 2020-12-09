SCUF Gaming adds customizable wired gaming headset to portfolio

SCUF Gaming, known in gaming circles for its high-quality game controllers, has added a customizable wired gaming headset to its product line. Acquired by Corsair in December of 2019, the SCUF H1 is based on the design and technology of the award-winning CORSAIR VIRTUOSO headset.

“We created the H1 to pair flawless audio quality with play-all-day comfort. The H1 is a natural extension of the controller and

continues our legacy of combining performance and customization. Gamers can customize their H1 to get the look and feel that they want, with the lightweight design engineered for competitive gaming so players can wear it for hours without thinking twice.” Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming

With a lightweight design, immersive sound, and a high-resolution interchangeable microphone, the SCUF H1 is fully configurable. Gamers start with either white or black and pick from over 30 speaker tags, allowing them to match their SCUF controller’s design in most cases. Other customization features include a choice of microphone and earpads.

ome of the customization options available on the SCUF H1 wired gaming headset.

Key features of the SCUF H1 customizable wired gaming headset include:

A high-bandwidth microphone with a removable and universal headphone jack provides wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity (uni-directional or omni-directional options available)

Speaker tags allow for easy customization to keep your style fresh (30+ design options available)

Premium memory foam earpads deliver long-lasting comfort for long gaming sessions (Synthetic leather or hybrid options available)

Precision-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver clear, high-quality sound in the heat of battle

Adjustable, synthetic leather headband conforms to the shape of your head

In-line volume control allows you to make on-the-fly adjustments without distracting you from your game

Compatible with any device equipped with a 3.5mm headphone port or with a 3.5mm adapter,

The SCUF H1, starting at US$129.99, is now available to configure and purchase on scufgaming.com/h1.

What do you think about the SCUF H1 customizable wired gaming headset? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.