New on Netflix December 11-17: Documentaries, holidays, and more

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between December 11-17th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 11-17th list which includes a few new Netflix holiday films and shows.

December 11

🎁 A Trash Truck Christmas (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck, and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck, and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone. Canvas (NETFLIX FILM): A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again. Giving Voice (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

Students from across the US audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage. The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life.

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and begins fearing for her own life. The Prom (NETFLIX FILM): A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

December 14

🎁 A California Christmas (NETFLIX FILM): With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas. Hilda: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble. Tiny Pretty Things (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2 (US)

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13 (US)

Grizzlies (US)

PAW Patrol: Season 2 (CA)

The Professor and the Madman (US)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists in Volume 2 include: Dua Lipa, the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer and songwriter delves into the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of her hit song “Love Again” from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The Killers, the Multi-Platinum band break down “When You Were Young,” the deeply personal song that felt like a turning point for the band. Nine Inch Nails, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Trent Reznor discusses powerfully haunting song “Hurt,” the final track on NIN’s second studio album, The Downward Spiral. Natalia Lafourcade, the Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, explains how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, to create the hit song “Hasta La Raíz.”

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists in Volume 2 include: Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 (US)

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family, and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family, and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits. BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through interviews, archival footage, and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

Through interviews, archival footage, and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America. 🎁 How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late. Lee Daniels’ The Butler (US)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (CA)

Nocturnal Animals (US)

The Ripper (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s.

Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s. Run On (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.

Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life. Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Stage banter takes on a different — deeper — meaning as the comedian performs online shows to homebound viewers worldwide from his Mumbai residence.

December 17

Braven (US)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 11-17th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.