Tech predictions in the time of COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed the way we do a lot of things, including how we use technology. Businesses and individuals have had to adjust quickly to new technologies and workflows. Tech Predictions for the future have been a popular topic on the internet, and here we have a few from Lenovo.

Tech predictions aren’t always accurate, and these predictions are formed by assessing the current environment and market. While some of these tech predictions may not be spot on, they are certainly at least a guide to what may occur in the future. Read on for some tech predictions from Lenovo.

1. Improving Work-From-Home (WFH) smart technology

With no change in WFH environment coming without a COVID-19 vaccine, tech companies will focus on developing and enhancing camera and audio improvements, changes in collaboration technologies, and increased focus on ergonomic designs and larger, moveable, and portable displays.

The office will likely transform from many desks, conference rooms, and shared amenities to a cooperative business center with more nimble and more portable tech will allow employees to readily adapt to their surroundings as needed.

2. Connectivity beyond WiFi becomes more imperative and more accessible

5G will continue to transform PCs with always-on and always-connected capabilities, offering freedom from Wi-Fi reliance and allowing workers more independence.

Consumer growth expected in connected smart home assistants as devices become more affordable and function outside the home’s perimeter.

Industrial and enterprise organizations rely on onsite 5G networks for mission-critical functions, boosting digitalization of critical infrastructure, enhancing security and offer Wi-Fi backup

3. Subscription goes commercial

‘Everything-as-a-service’ concept will accelerate into the commercial enterprise and SMB space, shifting capital expense to operational expense as companies gain access to more tech tools, IT services, and security at a more affordable price.

EAAS will expand with 5G and expedite IT deployments into turnkey solutions – shortening timeframes from months to days.

4. EdTech learns from the pandemic for unchartered growth

Renewed focus on improving personalized learning, project-based instruction, new forms of assessment, and integration of tech in teachers’ instruction delivery, virtual classroom management, and collaboration

Sensory interaction and spatial positioning tech will enable teachers to engage remotely in rural areas, interacting with 3D models in real-time through sensory devices

5. Telehealth becomes more appealing than ever

“Virtual caregiving” growth, with more AI innovative solutions and stronger 5G built into experiences

Nano tech focus on creating and printing cells and organs with customized cancer patient treatments

6. Home entertainment enhances the immersive experience

Display, audio and battery life improvements that can be automatically optimized by AI and machine learning built into the devices

7. New form factors navigate a new generation

Dual-screen configurations, growing and new folding form factors like on-screen keyboard inputs and voice-to-text tools that are less reliant on a physical keyboard, will develop for Gen Z appeal

8. Organizational security and consumer privacy are here to stay

Necessary commitment to a more agile, business-centric approach to security that places security within the context of the organizational strategy

Personal and work device blending in WFH will lead to consumers/employee demand for increased privacy protection.

