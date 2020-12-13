World’s first laptop hub stand available on Indiegogo

Every once in a while, something comes along that you immediately exclaim, “I didn’t know I needed that!” Laptop stands are nothing new and come in various shapes and sizes. The latest ones are sturdier, foldable, and offer different height adjustments.

UGREEN has just released a new laptop stand that integrates a USB hub in the base. Like I said, something that you didn’t know you needed until you see it! The 5-in-1 USB-C stand-hub includes two USB-A 3.0 ports, a 4K 3D HDMI port, an SD/TF card reader, and a USB-C data delivery port to connect your laptop or tablet with it.

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, the X-Kit stand-hub has a smooth finish with silicone bands to further raise your laptop and improve airflow. Weighing only 282.9 grams, it is pretty light, folds up, and stores easily in your laptop bag.

As for ergonomics, the stand is adjustable to four different heights: 15°, 25°, 30°, and 33°. According to UGREEN, these angles are perfect for reading, typing, taking notes, drawing, or using external keyboards with laptops and tablets

Specifications of the X-Kit include:

Input: USB-C data (5Gbps), DP 1.2a, HDCP 2.2 with 50cm USB-C to USB-C cable

Output: 2x USB-A 3.0 Gen1 (5Gbps), 4K@30Hz HDMI supporting 3D, SD/TF (UHS-1 104MB/s) with SD 3.0

Enclosure: Aluminum alloy/PC+ABS/Silicone

Short-circuit protection: Supported

Over-current protection: Supported

Operating current: HDMI: 332mA, USB 3.0 430mA, SD: 270mA, max current: 566mA

Standby current: 196mAh

Working temp: -10~60°C/14~140°F

Supported systems: Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS, Linux, iOS

Color: Obsidian

Weight capacity: 5kg/11.02lbs

Dimensions: 254 x 56 x 18.6mm (10 x 2.2 x 0.73″)

Weight: 282.9g (9.98oz)

Currently in the production stage, the UGREEN X-Kit has already surpassed its flex goal with 28 days left in the campaign. You can back the project and get an X-Kit for as low as US$49 on Indiegogo. Shipping is expected to begin in January.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

Check back in the next bit as we’re hoping to get our hands on a review unit and test out this latest upgrade to laptop stands.

What do you think about the UGREEN X-Kit laptop hub stand? Are you going to be backing this project? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.