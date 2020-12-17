New on Netflix December 18-24: George Clooney in a post-apocalyptic adaptation

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between December 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix this month in case you want to binge those first. We also have a Netflix holiday list up as well.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 18-24th list which includes a few new Netflix films to get you through to Christmas.

December 18

Guest House

🎁 Home for Christmas: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When love rings your doorbell, are you ready? Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?

Jeopardy! Champion Run V (US)

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI (US)

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament (US)

Jeopardy! College Championship (US)

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (US)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (NETFLIX FILM): Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

December 20

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (US)

December 21

The Con is On (US)

December 22

After We Collided (US)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women – who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option.

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs. Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (US)

Timmy Time: Season 2 (US)

December 23

The Midnight Sky (NETFLIX FILM): This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone.

December 24

December 24

A Dog’s Way Home (CA)

Homes & Watson (CA)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 18-24th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

