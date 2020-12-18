[CES 2021] Vespera aims to make anyone an astronomer

CES 2021 is just around the bend, but sadly, no one will be attending the Las Vegas event. This year, CES 2021 is going all virtual, and we will be trying to keep up with as much news from CES 2021 as we can. We’ve already been attending pre-briefs and gathering embargoed news. Thankfully, some of the news is not embargoed and can be shared now, like Vespera.

The Vaonis Vespera is a CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree. Vaonis is in the business of bringing astronomy to your backyard. Its first device was the Stellina, and the Vespera brings some improvements to the platform. The company has already crowdfunded over US$2.5m on Kickstarter which is huge.

“Vespera is an amazing next step for Vaonis. It will take their amazing technology that allows anyone to observe deep-sky objects like galaxies and nebulae and make it accessible and affordable for everyone.” Terry Virts, former NASA Astronaut and ISS Commander, Vaonis Ambassador.

With the current health crisis that has shaken the world, astronomical instruments’ sales have never been stronger. And for a good reason: between the obligation to stay home and limitations on travel, and a desire for a return to nature, individuals have a longing to escape while in complete safety. Their new playground? The starry sky. Vaonis, a young start-up specializing in astronomical instruments’ production, has seen its number of uses, shared photos, and orders more than doubled since the beginning of the quarantine. Vaonis

Using the app, select the object you want to observe, and Vespera will point and track it.

All this doesn’t come at a low price, though. The most affordable pledge on Kickstarter for the Vespera is US$1099. But it’s one of those interesting pieces of tech coming out of CES 2021, so we thought we’d at least show it to you all.

