HyperX Boxing Day savings exclusively for Canadians

The HyperX gaming peripherals below are on sale from December 24th through January 1st at various Canadian retialers.

Boxing Day is still a few days off, but the sales have already started. In an interesting turn, HyperX is offering some Boxing Day deals on most of their gaming headsets and peripherals through various retailers — but only for Canadians.

We’ve reviewed more than a few of the company’s offerings and have usually been impressed with the quality and the price. Being able to save up to 35% off their popular products is just icing on the cake. Whether you game on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or mobile, there’s a HyperX gaming headset for you.

Let’s check out the savings, which start on December 24th and end on January 1st! Some of these deals are live already. NOTE: Click on the item name to purchase from Best Buy or other retailers, depending on the product. All prices in CAD.

Gaming Headsets

HyperX-Cloud-Stinger-review-04
The HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset.
ProductSystemMSRPSale PriceDiscount
Cloud StingerWired$69.99$59.9914%
Cloud Stinger CoreWired$69.99$59.9914%
Cloud Stinger SWired$84.99$69.9917%
Cloud II (Gunmetal)Wired$139.99$119.9914%
Cloud IIWired$139.99$119.9914%
Cloud AlphaWired$139.99$119.9914%
Cloud Alpha SWired$179.99$129.9927%
Cloud Alpha S BlackoutWired$179.99$149.9916%
Cloud Revolver SWired$199.99$129.9935%
Cloud Stinger Core WirelessWireless$114.99$94.9917%
Cloud FlightWireless$189.99$139.9926%
Cloud Flight SWireless$229.99$169.9926%
Cloud MIXWireless$284.99$189.9933%
Cloud OrbitWireless$429.99$299.9930%
Cloud Orbit SWireless$469.99$329.9929%
Cloud Stinger Core for PS4/PS5PlayStation$59.99$44.9925%
Cloud Stinger Core for Xbox OneXbox$59.99$44.9925%
Cloud for PS4/PS5PlayStation$99.99$84.9914%
CloudX for Xbox OneXbox$99.97$84.9915%
CloudX for Xbox Series X|SXbox$99.99$84.9915%

Gaming Keyboards

Front view of the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard
The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard.
ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscount
Alloy Core$69.99$59.9914%
Alloy Core RGB$69.99$59.9914%
Alloy Origins Core$124.99$99.9920%
Alloy Origins Core – Red$124.99$99.9920%
Alloy FPS Pro (Blue Switch)$99.99$79.9920%
Alloy FPS Pro (Red Switch)$99.99$79.9920%
Alloy FPS RGB$154.99$129.9916%
Alloy Origins (Red Switches)$154.99$129.9916%
Alloy Origins (Aqua Switches)$154.99$129.9916%
Alloy Elite 2$184.99$149.9918%
HyperX Pudding Keycaps (Black)$34.99$29.9914%
HyperX Pudding Keycaps (White)$34.99$29.9914%
HyperX Wrist Rest$29.99$24.9916%

Gaming Mice

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse
The HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.
ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscount
Pulsefire Core$44.99$34.9922%
Pulsefire Raid$84.99$69.9917%
Pulsefire Dart$139.99$109.9921%
Pulsefire FPS Pro$64.99$54.9915%
Pulsefire Surge$79.99$64.9918%
Fury Ultra RGB Mousepad$79.99$59.9925%
Fury S (Med) Mousepad$19.99$14.9925%
Fury S (Large) Mousepad$29.99$24.9916%
Fury S (XL) Mousepad$44.99$34.9922%

Console Accessories

HyperX-ChargePlay-Quad-review-11
The HyperX ChargePlay Quad for Nintendo Switch.
ProductMSRPSale PriceDiscount %
ChargePlay Duo for PS4$39.99$24.9937%
ChargePlay Duo for Xbox One$39.99$29.9925%
ChargePlay Quad for Nintendo Switch$39.99$24.9937%

What do you think about the HyperX Boxing Day deals? Are you going to be picking anything up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

Comments
