HyperX Boxing Day savings exclusively for Canadians

Boxing Day is still a few days off, but the sales have already started. In an interesting turn, HyperX is offering some Boxing Day deals on most of their gaming headsets and peripherals through various retailers — but only for Canadians.

We’ve reviewed more than a few of the company’s offerings and have usually been impressed with the quality and the price. Being able to save up to 35% off their popular products is just icing on the cake. Whether you game on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or mobile, there’s a HyperX gaming headset for you.

Let’s check out the savings, which start on December 24th and end on January 1st! Some of these deals are live already. NOTE: Click on the item name to purchase from Best Buy or other retailers, depending on the product. All prices in CAD.

Gaming Headsets

The HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset.

Gaming Keyboards

The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard.

Gaming Mice

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.

Console Accessories

The HyperX ChargePlay Quad for Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about the HyperX Boxing Day deals? Are you going to be picking anything up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.