HyperX Boxing Day savings exclusively for Canadians

Boxing Day is still a few days off, but the sales have already started. In an interesting turn, HyperX is offering some Boxing Day deals on most of their gaming headsets and peripherals through various retailers — but only for Canadians.
We’ve reviewed more than a few of the company’s offerings and have usually been impressed with the quality and the price. Being able to save up to 35% off their popular products is just icing on the cake. Whether you game on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or mobile, there’s a HyperX gaming headset for you.
Let’s check out the savings, which start on December 24th and end on January 1st! Some of these deals are live already. NOTE: Click on the item name to purchase from Best Buy or other retailers, depending on the product. All prices in CAD.
Gaming Headsets
|Product
|System
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Cloud Stinger
|Wired
|$69.99
|$59.99
|14%
|Cloud Stinger Core
|Wired
|$69.99
|$59.99
|14%
|Cloud Stinger S
|Wired
|$84.99
|$69.99
|17%
|Cloud II (Gunmetal)
|Wired
|$139.99
|$119.99
|14%
|Cloud II
|Wired
|$139.99
|$119.99
|14%
|Cloud Alpha
|Wired
|$139.99
|$119.99
|14%
|Cloud Alpha S
|Wired
|$179.99
|$129.99
|27%
|Cloud Alpha S Blackout
|Wired
|$179.99
|$149.99
|16%
|Cloud Revolver S
|Wired
|$199.99
|$129.99
|35%
|Cloud Stinger Core Wireless
|Wireless
|$114.99
|$94.99
|17%
|Cloud Flight
|Wireless
|$189.99
|$139.99
|26%
|Cloud Flight S
|Wireless
|$229.99
|$169.99
|26%
|Cloud MIX
|Wireless
|$284.99
|$189.99
|33%
|Cloud Orbit
|Wireless
|$429.99
|$299.99
|30%
|Cloud Orbit S
|Wireless
|$469.99
|$329.99
|29%
|Cloud Stinger Core for PS4/PS5
|PlayStation
|$59.99
|$44.99
|25%
|Cloud Stinger Core for Xbox One
|Xbox
|$59.99
|$44.99
|25%
|Cloud for PS4/PS5
|PlayStation
|$99.99
|$84.99
|14%
|CloudX for Xbox One
|Xbox
|$99.97
|$84.99
|15%
|CloudX for Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox
|$99.99
|$84.99
|15%
Gaming Keyboards
|Product
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Alloy Core
|$69.99
|$59.99
|14%
|Alloy Core RGB
|$69.99
|$59.99
|14%
|Alloy Origins Core
|$124.99
|$99.99
|20%
|Alloy Origins Core – Red
|$124.99
|$99.99
|20%
|Alloy FPS Pro (Blue Switch)
|$99.99
|$79.99
|20%
|Alloy FPS Pro (Red Switch)
|$99.99
|$79.99
|20%
|Alloy FPS RGB
|$154.99
|$129.99
|16%
|Alloy Origins (Red Switches)
|$154.99
|$129.99
|16%
|Alloy Origins (Aqua Switches)
|$154.99
|$129.99
|16%
|Alloy Elite 2
|$184.99
|$149.99
|18%
|HyperX Pudding Keycaps (Black)
|$34.99
|$29.99
|14%
|HyperX Pudding Keycaps (White)
|$34.99
|$29.99
|14%
|HyperX Wrist Rest
|$29.99
|$24.99
|16%
Gaming Mice
|Product
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount
|Pulsefire Core
|$44.99
|$34.99
|22%
|Pulsefire Raid
|$84.99
|$69.99
|17%
|Pulsefire Dart
|$139.99
|$109.99
|21%
|Pulsefire FPS Pro
|$64.99
|$54.99
|15%
|Pulsefire Surge
|$79.99
|$64.99
|18%
|Fury Ultra RGB Mousepad
|$79.99
|$59.99
|25%
|Fury S (Med) Mousepad
|$19.99
|$14.99
|25%
|Fury S (Large) Mousepad
|$29.99
|$24.99
|16%
|Fury S (XL) Mousepad
|$44.99
|$34.99
|22%
Console Accessories
|Product
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Discount %
|ChargePlay Duo for PS4
|$39.99
|$24.99
|37%
|ChargePlay Duo for Xbox One
|$39.99
|$29.99
|25%
|ChargePlay Quad for Nintendo Switch
|$39.99
|$24.99
|37%
