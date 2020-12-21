What’s leaving Netflix January 2021: Still time to binge these titles

A few titles are leaving Netflix in January. Fortunately, the holidays are upon us, so hopefully, you’ll have a bit more time to relax and catch some of these before they leave. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a week and a bit left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream The Tudors, Haven, and When Calls the Heart while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they included four Harry Potter movies franchise. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in January!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in January.

January 1

Bloodsport (US)

January 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2 (US)

January 4

Mara (US)

January 5

Crazy Rich Asians (CA)

The Monster (US)

The Nun (CA)

January 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4 (US)

January 8

Mary Poppins Returns

January 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5 (US)

The Master (US)

January 15

A Serious Man (US)

Dallas Buyers Club (US)

Waco: Limited Series

January 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4 (US)

January 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home (US)

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home (US)

Fireplace for Your Home: Season (US)

January 24

Captain America: The First Avenger (CA)

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 (US)

January 26

We Are Your Friends (US)

January 29

Swiss Army Man (US)

January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (US)

January 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (US)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2 (US)

Death at a Funeral (US)

Employee of the Month (US)

For Colored Girls (US)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (CA)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (CA)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (CA)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (CA)

Malicious (US)

Mr. Deeds (US)

Pineapple Express (US)

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in January? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave?