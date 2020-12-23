Skullcandy Crusher Evo review: Great haptic sound with long battery life

Earlier this year, we reviewed the Skullcandy Crusher ANC, a fantastic sounding ANC headset with haptic bass. This isn’t the only headset they have, of course, and the company sent us one of their latest to review.

Our Skullcandy Crusher Evo review looks at a wireless headset with personalized sound, long battery life, haptic bass, and much more. Read on to see how they compare to their more expensive sibling!

Specifications

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo has the following features and specifications (configurable when ordering):

Personal Sound with Skullcandy App

Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass

40 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge

Call, Track, and Volume Control

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology

Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Headphone Type Bluetooth Over-Ear Connection Type Bluetooth 5.0 Impedance 32 Ohms ±15% Driver Diameter 40mm THD <1%@1K Sound Pressure Level 95~100dB Frequency Response 20Hz – 20KHz Weight 312g

What’s in the box

Crusher® Evo Wireless Headphones

USB-C Charging Cable

Backup AUX Cable

Protective Travel Bag

User Guide

2-Year Warranty

Design

The Skullcandy Crush Evo headphones have a very similar design to the ANC, so this review will be very similar in many ways.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones.

The headband’s top is a soft felt type material with a product badge name with latitude and longitude coordinates. The underside is nicely padded with a soft grey plasticized feeling material. Instead of one large padded piece, it is split into two with an indent in the middle.

The headband’s adjustable arms meet with the top portion of the headband and are capped with a grey piece to match the headband padding. On the inside of the arms is an L or R to help you properly orient the headphones. The arms have a grey Skullcandy logo positioned just above where the earcups are attached. On that note, that is the only visible branding on the Crusher Evo.

The earcups are attached with the typical inverted U design and swivel a full 90° in both directions. This swivel provides a customizable fit for optimal comfort and allows for the earcups to lay flat when the headphones are hanging around your neck.

The outer shell of each earcup is the same quality black plastic as the headband and arms. When worn, the on-ear controls are located towards the back edge of each earcup. The buttons are the same color as the greyish/silver trim on other parts of the headset. The left earcup is where you’ll find the power button and the haptic Sensory Bass slider. The battery and pairing indicator LED are also on the left earcup. The right earcup is where you’ll find three buttons for playback and volume control. On the right earcup’s underside is the USB Type-C charging port and the 3.5mm AUX port.

The underside of the headband on the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones.

Finally, the ear pads are wrapped in a comfortable pleather finish. They fit nicely over my ears and are quite comfortable when worn for extended periods.

Like the Crusher ANC, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headset design is pretty low key with a few minor differences while still looking sleek. The button and slider placement is also very functional and easy to access and use once you get used to them.

Our review unit came in the True Black colorway, but you can also get it in Chill Grey depending on your preference.

Ease of Use

Like most wireless headphones these days, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is easy to use. Upon turning them on the first time, they enter pairing mode. Find Crusher Evo in the list of Bluetooth devices on your phone, select it, and you should be good to go. To pair with a different device, turn the headphones off, press and hold the power button to turn them back on, and keep holding until you hear the pairing prompt and see the LED light flashing blue.

The three buttons on the right earcup are your main controls. Pressing the middle one toggles music playback and answers or ends a call. Holding it for about three seconds launches your voice assistant. The top button increases your volume when pressed and skips to the next track when held down for a few seconds. Likewise, the bottom button lowers the volume or skips to the previous track.

Software

Like the Crusher ANC, there are two apps you can use with the Crusher Evo. The Skullcandy app lets you toggle between music, podcast, and movie modes. It also lets you configure your Audiodo personal sound stage, which you’ll likely want to do. The difference is subtle, but it is there, at least in my case. The test has you tapping yes or no based on whether you can hear a sound at that moment. Once done, you’ll have an optimized sound profile you can toggle on or off.

Skullcandy Android app screenshots.

The Tile app can be used to locate your headset if you happen to misplace it. Once you’ve registered the headset with the Tile app, you can then select it by pressing a Find button. When pressed, the headset will emit a sound repeatedly, and the app will show a series of circles to indicate how close you are to it. Once you’ve found it, pressing done will disable the sound it makes.

Tile Android app screenshots.

Sound Quality

There’s been a couple of companies that have provided a “listening list” of hand-picked tracks to showcase their headphones or earbuds. I’ve merged these and added a few tracks to get a wide range of tracks, styles, and variations in vocals and levels. In case you’re curious, the tracklist I test headphones on is below:

With the same size drivers and similar audio specs to the Crusher ANC, there’s no surprise they sound almost as good. With the haptic Sensory Bass slider all the way down, there isn’t much, if any, bass. The highs and mids sound great, but the lack of bass is noticeable. By setting the slider to around a third, I found that there was enough “regular bass” to even out the balancing for those who prefer regular listening.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headset sports 40mm drivers and plush ear cushions.

The Sensory Bass really does help with the immersion and enjoyment factor. While it does add to regular music listening, I really enjoyed the haptic experience while watching videos and playing games on my smartphone. The vibrations enhance the sound and enhance the immersive experience when playing games like Call of Duty: Mobile or Forza Horizon 4 and Destiny 2 through the Xbox streaming app.

The lack of ANC didn’t bother me while testing as well. The sound does get loud enough to block out ambient noises; even at 40% volume, it’s hard to hear anything else around.

Reception

With Bluetooth 5.0 on board, you should expect pretty decent reception when not beside the device you’re paired with. With my phone on the main floor of my house, I could go almost anywhere on the second floor or into the basement and still have a clear signal.

Microphone/Call Quality

Like most Bluetooth headsets, you can also answer and take calls. During our test call, the other party was able to hear me fairly clearly without having to speak up. They also didn’t mention much in the way of background noise either.

The top of the headband has a nice felt look and feel to it.

Battery Life

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo boast a whopping 40 hours of stated battery life. During our first test, my son used the headset with the sensory bass set to about 50%, with the volume set at 35% (due to doctor recommendations about high volume headphone listening). Even at the lower volume, he mentioned the sound was just fine (which it is). Because it was such a low volume, he managed to get over 70 hours on a single charge.

I ran a second test at about 60% volume, with 50% sensory bass, and did make it to just over 40 hours. Once depleted, the headset takes about 2 1/2 hours to recharge. There is also a Rapid Charge feature that gives you an extra 4 hours of listening time from just a quick, 10-minute charge.

Accessories

The Crusher Evo has a soft nylon bag, unlike the hard case the Crusher ANC comes with. It works well enough and holds the headset just fine; it just doesn’t offer quite the same protection as a harder case. Grey in color, the Skullcandy logo is printed in black on the front. Bag instructions are also printed near the top. To close the bag, you’ll need to roll the top down over itself twice and click the clip together to keep it securely shut.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo with included nylon carrying bag.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$199.99, the Crusher Evo is much more affordable than the Crusher ANC. They offer longer battery life at the expense of no ANC, but they still sound great, have the same sensory bass, personalized sound, and Tile tracking features.

You can even save $50 right now on Amazon and the Skullcandy site, making these a no-brainer to pick up if you’re looking for a pair of new headphones. They’re a great value at regular price and an even better one at the current sale price.

Wrap-up

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo are decently priced wireless headphones with great sound, haptic bass, Tile support, and long battery life.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.