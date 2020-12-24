New on Netflix December 25-31: Sabrina comes to an end

First off, seasons greetings and happy holidays from the staff here at Techaeris!

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 25-31st list which includes a few new Netflix series and films to get you through the holidays.

December 25

Bridgerton (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

Grandma's Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) (NETFLIX FILM) (CA) : When Grandma decides it's time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who'll inherit her house in this sequel to Grandma's Wedding.

(CA) When Grandma decides it’s time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who’ll inherit her house in this sequel to Grandma’s Wedding. Rogue (CA)

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (NETFLIX FILM): When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany. DNA (NETFLIX FILM): The death of a woman’s larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life.

The death of a woman’s larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: “Sahara” (NETFLIX FAMILY): With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past. Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills. The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s the longest New Year’s Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 (US)

December 28

A Simple Favor (CA)

Cops and Robbers (NETFLIX FILM): This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to the May 5, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to the May 5, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Isn’t It Romantic (CA)

Rango (US)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (CA)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1 (US)

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize! Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch our contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations.

The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize! Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch our contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations. Equinox (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In 1999, young Astrid saw a bus full of students disappear. In 2019, Astrid tries to solve this mystery, only to discover she ends up changing the past.

In 1999, young Astrid saw a bus full of students disappear. In 2019, Astrid tries to solve this mystery, only to discover she ends up changing the past. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: “Earthrise” (NETFLIX ANIME): While Optimus Prime and the Autobots search for answers in deep space, they meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons.

While Optimus Prime and the Autobots search for answers in deep space, they meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons. Wentworth: Season 8 (CA)

December 31

A Nice Girl Like You (CA)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): This compilation features the funniest jokes from comedians in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand that have launched specials in 2020.

This compilation features the funniest jokes from comedians in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand that have launched specials in 2020. The Children Act

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late? Dragon Ball Super: Broly (CA)

Hotel Artemis (CA)

Sorry to Bother You (CA)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 25-31st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

