Lights, camera, Crackle…new for January 2021

We are just a few days away from January 2021, and that means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in January 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for January 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Original Series in January 2021

Insomnia (Premieres on the 1st)

Each year strangers from around the globe are forced to play a deadly game in a major city while a secret group of billionaires and oligarchs gamble on their fates. This time, on the 10th anniversary of the game, twenty contestants must kill or be killed on the streets of Moscow until only one is left standing. Time is critical as they have also been injected with a poison and if they fall asleep, they die. The winner gets the antidote and a new life. Welcome to INSOMNIA.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Features

Black Water Abyss (Premieres the 21st)

Deep in the forests of Australia, a group of friends explore a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Traitor (Premieres the 1st)

When straight arrow FBI agent Roy Clayton heads up the investigation into a dangerous international conspiracy, all clues seem to lead back to former U.S. Special Operations officer, Samir Horn.

The Last Witch Hunter (Premieres January 1st)

The last witch hunter is all that stands between humanity and the combined forces of the most horrifying witches in history.

New Channels Coming to Crackle

This month the Crackle team delivers the hottest originals and exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to warm up your winter season.

Intense Competition (Launching January 1st)

If your New Year’s resolution was to come out on top at all costs, then this channel is for you! Start your year with the adrenaline shots of theCrackle Original series, Insomnia, the Crackle Original series Heroes of Lucha Libre, the historically awesome Jurassic Games, and the Emmy Award nominated Hell’s Kitchen!

Fantasy (Launching the 1st)

Ring in the New Year by escaping your worries into a world of Fantasy! Sword and sorcery, witches and warlocks await! Let these Crackle hits cast a spell on you with The Last Witch Hunter, Merlin, The Phantom, and The Last Dragonslayer.

Absolutely Swamped (Launching the 21st)

Scale back your worries this year by catching a glimpse of what REAL trouble looks like. These reptiles would love to welcome you in and have you over for dinner with the Crackle exclusive Black Water Abyss, Lake Placid 2, Crocodile, and the Crackle Original series, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life.

Spy Channel (Launching January 1st)

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean Big Brother’s NOT watching you! Watch him back on this dangerously exciting Crackle channel with the hits, Traitor, I Spy, The Experts, and The Infiltrator.

Sitcoms (Launching January 1st)

Start your New Year off on the right foot with TONS of laughter from your favorite classic TV series. Try not to bust that holiday gut as you howl to the antics of Who’s The Boss?, What’s Happening!!, Sanford, and 3rd Rock From the Sun.

Crackle Spotlight Titles for January

I Spy (Starts the January 1st)

A super-powerful experimental spy plane is stolen by an evil arms dealer and is about to be handed over to an international terrorist. The U.S. Government drafts an egotistical boxing star (Eddie Murphy) to join a suave special agent (Owen Wilson) on a dangerous top-secret mission to get the plane back.

Black Books (Starts the 1st)

Bernard Black runs a book shop, though his customer service skills leave something to be desired. He hires Manny as an employee. Fran runs the shop next door. Between the three of them many adventures ensue.

Breakin’ All the Rules (Starts the 1st)

After being dumped by his fiancée, a man (Jamie Foxx) pens a “how to” book on breaking up and becomes a best-selling author.

Almost Famous (Starts the 1st)

A high-school boy is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone Magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he accompanies it on their concert tour.

Striking Distance (Starts the 1st)

A maverick cop (Bruce Willis) finds himself at odds with his new partner as he skirts around the system and defies his uncle, his father’s successor as the Chief of Homicide.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Starts the 1st)

When a kingpin threatens New York City, a news reporter finds a quad of mutants which makes an alliance to unravel Shredder’s plan as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Attack the Block (Starts the 1st)

From the producers of Shaun of the Dead, ATTACK THE BLOCK is a fast, funny, frightening action-adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of kick-ass heroes. It’s inner city versus outer space and it’s going to explode.

The 6th Day (Starts the 1st)

When Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger), an old-fashioned family man and decorated fighter pilot in what was known as the Rainforest War, comes home one night to discover that his life has been stolen by a clone, his perfect existence is erased.

Peep Show (Starts the 1st)

Mark and Jez are a couple of twenty-something roommates who have nothing in common – except for the fact that their lives are anything but normal. Mayhem ensues as the pair strive to cope with day-to-day life.

Additional New Movies in January

2:22

30 Days Of Night

American: The Bill Hicks Story

Buffed Up

Crossfit Presents: Fittest On Earth 2015

Edison

Extremity – Premiering January21st

Gridlocked

I’m Still Here

Imitation Girl – Premiering January21st

In A Lonely Place

Kayla

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

Little Heroes

Mark Of The Witch – Premiering January21st

Sniper: Legacy

Stranded

Tales Of Halloween – Premiering January21st

The Disorderly Orderly

The Labyrinth

The Life Before Her Eyes

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Vengeance: A Love Story

Wieners

Woman, Thou Art Loosed

Additional New T.V. Shows

Coast Guard Florida (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Gridiron Outdoors – Premiering January 21st (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Lindner’s Angling Edge – Premiering January 21st (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Mix (Season 1, 14 episodes)

Mix (Season 2, 16 episodes)

Raised Hunting – Premiering January 21st (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Xploration Nature Knows Best (Season 1, 13 episodes)

Xploration Outer Space – Premiering January 21st (Season 2, 17 episodes)

