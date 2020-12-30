Samsung announces support for HDR10+ Adaptive Feature on its TVs

For the TV geeks out there, Samsung has announced that the HDR10+ Adaptive Feature would be supported in Samsung TVs, improving the viewing experience. This new HDR10+ Adaptive Feature will enhance the viewing experience regardless of your lighting conditions.

HDR10+ Adaptive Feature also supports Filmmaker Mode and adapts to brighter rooms allowing users to enjoy what Samsung calls a “true cinematic” experience at home. The feature will launch globally with Samsung’s upcoming CES 2021 QLED TV product line; stay tuned for more in the coming days.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about this feature in its press release:

While viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a darkened environment, customers’ viewing environments may vary greatly depending on a wide array of factors, including room lighting, time of day, and proximity to windows. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimization, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. This feature utilizes the TV’s light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast. All Prime Video HDR content is automatically delivered in HDR10+. HDR10+ Adaptive on Samsung QLED TVs also supports Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that Samsung – as a member of the UHD Alliance – developed in partnership with filmmakers, studios and consumer electronics manufacturers. Samsung and Amazon Prime Video teamed up to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers. “We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience,” said BA Winston, Global Head of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video. “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.” More contents are becoming available in HDR10+ with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Samsung extending its technology partnership to include even more HDR10+ catalogs and new titles for distribution on OTT services around the world. “As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers’ entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers’ at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing the original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world.” “Samsung has demonstrated exceptional commitment in developing HDR10+ technology and bringing the industry together in support,” said Michael Aaronson, Senior Vice President, Digital Distribution, UPHE. “We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Samsung as we work to bring more titles into this advanced in-home viewing ecosystem to movie audiences worldwide.” UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+ so all Prime Video customers can enjoy the improved HDR experience with most Samsung QLED TVs regardless of room lighting conditions. Samsung

What do you think of HDR10+ Adaptive Feature? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.