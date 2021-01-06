[CES 2021] Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup including its new Neo QLED and MICRO LED tech

CES 2021 hasn’t officially started, but it has unofficially begun for those of us in the press. The main CES show isn’t the only show during CES week; many brands start showing the press things ahead of the show. Samsung holds its First Look event days before CES, and it’s no different this year. This year, Samsung is holding its First Look event virtually, and they’ve announced new Neo QLED and MICRO LED TVs.

Samsung opened up their First Look event to address sustainability and its role in improving their footprint. Over the next few years, Samsung will embark on a “Going Green” journey in aligning TV business operations through the following long-term sustainability programs. The company plans on doing this by reducing its carbon footprint, produce sustainable packaging, and using solar cell remote controls.

Samsung also announced new accessibility features.

Samsung’s 2021 accessibility features – now available on all 2021 QLED and Neo QLED models – bring the latest advances in technology and Artificial Intelligence(AI) to help more people comfortably enjoy their TV experience. The 2021 line adds new features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom, and Multi-Output Audio, giving those with the hard of hearing, the deaf, people with low vision, and the blind the ability to optimize their viewing to their needs and preferences. By 2022, Samsung is committing to expanding its Voice Guide feature—which provides audio guidance for people with the deaf and people with low vision. And Samsung will continue to develop new AI-based features to enhance the accessibility of Samsung TVs in the years to come.

Samsung Neo QLED

4K Neo QLED TV

Neo QLED was also announced at First Look. Neo QLED is a new TV technology the company is pushing along with MICRO LED. Neo QLED will be coming to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. Neo QLED is a new light source called Quantum Mini LED controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and a Neo Quantum Processor.

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience. And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design—anearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box—an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back—allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic. The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the TV’s role and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment, and the home office.

Side shot of the 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung MICRO LED

Samsung not only introduced its Neo QLED technology but also expanded its MicroLED technology.

In 2021, the promise of Micro LED comes home. With the newMICRO LED line, Samsung has made Micro LED available in a traditional TV form factor for the first time—bringing consumers a breathtaking visual experience on an ultra-large next-generation screen. Available in 110’’, 99’’, and smaller sizes by the end of the year, the new MICRO LED line uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. It is self-illuminating, producing stunningly lifelike colors and brightness through its 24 million individually controlled LEDs. And with a Monolith Design defined by over 99% screen-to-body ratio, all you will see is the breathtaking picture quality. Samsung has innovated its Smart TV features to take advantage of the new MICRO LED line’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the 4Vue(Quad View) feature to comfortably watch up to four different content sources simultaneously on one screen. Viewers can connect multiple external devices to keep up with multiple playoff games at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game—all in stunning quality and size. Finally, the new MICRO LED’s dynamic audio experience is just as immersive as its visuals. With Majestic Sound, it delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker—transforming any room into a luxurious home theater.

Lifestyle TVs

The Frame 2021

Samsung is also making enhancements to its 2021 Lifestyle TV line with new design and form factors to reflect the changing interests and tastes of consumers.

The 2021 version builds on The Frame’s innovative legacy, offering a more customizable experience in a slimmer form. The Frame is about half thinner compared to previous iterations, mirroring the depth of a traditional picture frame. New attachable bezel options come in five color options and two different customizable styles—Modern and Beveled—to match the aesthetic of whatever room The Frame is in. With a subscription to The Frame’s all-new Art Store, consumers will be able to enjoy 1,400+ carefully curated pieces. Samsung’s new AI-based auto-curation technology better analyzes individual consumer preferences to recommend artwork. With near-endless options for customization, Samsung’s lifestyle TV portfolio including The Frame, The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace, and The Premiere immediately upgrade the décor of any home.

There you have it, Samsung’s new Neo QLED tech along with MICRO LED and Lifestyle TVs. You can catch the full stream of First Look below.

What do you think of Neo QLED and MICRO LED?