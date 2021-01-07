[CES 2021] Acer announces Predator monitors and new Chromebook

As we approach the official week of CES 2021, brands will continue to drop early announcements. Acer has just announced a trio of new gaming monitors from their Predator and Nitro lines, as well as a new Chromebook.

The Predator line of devices is Acer’s top gaming gear and the Nitro sits right below that. The latest Predator XB323QK NV is the flagship 31.5″ 4K NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. Sitting just below that is the new 27″ Predator XB273U NX WQHD IPS monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and a 275Hz refresh rate.

Rounding out the monitor offerings is the 28″ Nitro XV282K KV 4K UHD with AMD FreeSync and a 144Hz refresh rate. Here’s a bit more info on the Predator and Nitro monitors.

Predator Monitors

XB323QK NV

The new Predator XB323QK NV is a 31.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate. On top of the buttery smooth visuals that this technology entails, games look pleasantly vivid with the vibrant range of colors offered by the monitor’s DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut. It also includes Acer’s Agile Splendor IPS and a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

XB273U NX

The Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor is for gamers seeking a cutting-edge gaming experience. Packed full of the latest gaming and display innovations, the 27-inch monitor brings games to life with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel, 275 Hz refresh rate (overclocked), and up to a 0.5 ms response time (G to G), allowing it to deliver smooth and tear-free visuals even when fast-moving objects race across the screen. The HDR-capable monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum to offer vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and its display is further enhanced by Acer’s Agile-Splendor IPS technology that makes crystal clear images possible even at wide viewing angles. The recently launched NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, a revolutionary system latency measurement tool that detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e., a gun muzzle flash) to change on-screen, while NVIDIA GSYNC provides tear-free gaming in addition to an expanded contrast ratio and color palette.

Both the new Predator XB3 series monitors feature Acer VisionCare 4.0, a comprehensive suite of technologies that help protect users’ eyes during longer gaming sessions and tournaments. Acer VisionCare 4.0 includes LightSense, for adjusting the monitor’s screen brightness based on ambient lighting, in addition to AdaptiveLight, ColorSense and ProxiSense, a suite of technologies that measures environmental and ambient light to automatically adjust the monitor’s brightness and color-temperature accordingly.

Nitro Monitor

XV282K KV

The Nitro XV282K KV immerses users into spectacular worlds in incredible detail with its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel, features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio to display sharp visuals, and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut to allow for intense color representations. Also featuring AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the 144 Hz refresh rate panel boasts a 1 ms response time for speedy frame rendering. Additionally, the Acer Nitro XV282K KV comes with HDMI 2.1 and a cable for hassle-free support for the latest gaming consoles at 4K UHD 120 Hz with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The monitor has also achieved TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification and features Acer’s new Agile-Splendor IPS technology to deliver clear images, even at wide viewing angles. The new Acer Nitro XV2 series monitor features Acer HDR 400 and liquid crystal IPS for increased image quality, while Acer VisionCare 3.0 incorporates several technological innovations to help reduce eye strain experienced by heavy users such as programmers, writers, and graphic designers. These technologies include LightSense, ColorSense, ProxiSense, and BluelightShield Pro.

Pricing and availability for the Predator and Nitro monitors is as follows:

The Predator XB273U NX monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,179.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 7,999.

The Predator XB323QK NV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,199.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 8,999.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 949.00; and in China in February, starting at RMB 6,999.

Chromebook Spin 514

In addition to the Predator and Nitro monitors, Acer announced the Chromebook Spin 514. Here’s the rundown of what to expect from the Spin 514:

Ideal for consumers streaming content or working and learning from home, the Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer’s first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics for responsive performance, fast start-up, and long battery life

The business-ready Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 includes the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade – the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS are unlocked

Go-anywhere design combines a reinforced metal chassis and military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810H compliant ) with a compact, convertible form factor, and 360-degree hinges

Optimized for productivity and entertainment with a narrow-bezel 14-inch Full HD Corning Gorilla Glass touch display, newly-designed keys for improved typing, and Google Assistant

Pricing and availability for the Spin 514 is as follows:

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 479.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 529.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 799.

