[CES 2021] Lenovo Tab P11 comes with 2K resolution, 15h battery life

Tablets seem to be going the wayside but there are still a few OEMs releasing new ones each year. At CES 2021, Lenovo has announced the Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet which comes complete with a 2K IPS display and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Get bumped up to first-class experiences through the Lenovo Tab P11’s eye-catching 2K visuals on its 11″ display, quad speakers with persistent user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos® and up to 15 hours of battery life, all housed in a slim aluminum-alloy casing with contemporary dual-tone finish. The Lenovo Tab P11 also integrates a fresh new approach to working and learning from home, a customized productivity user interface which lets you get more stuff done on the optional keyboard pack and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. And it also comes with the latest new kids mode with

Google Kids Space, featuring content that helps kids discover, create and grow.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet with Precision Pen 2.

Key features of the Lenovo Tab P11 include:

11″ 2K (2000×1200) TDDI IPS display with up to 85% screen-to-display ratio

Four foward facing speakers with Dolby Atmos

Zero touch face unlock

Aluminum alloy chassis with dual-tone finish

2-in-1 keyboard pack

Lenovo Precision Pen 2

Processor Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 662, Octa-Core with 4x A73 2.0 GHz + 4x A53 1.8 GHz Display 11″ IPS LCD 2K (2000 x 1200) 400 nits 10-point multitouch display Memory/Storage 4GB + 64GB/4GB + 128GB/6GB + 128GB; microSD support up to 256GB Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz, WiFi 6 Ready; Bluetooth 5.1; WiFi Direct; GPS/Beidou, A-GPS, GLONASS; FM Radio Sensors Accelerometer (G) Sensor, Hall Sensor, Ambient L-Sensor, Gyroscope, TOF (Time-of-Flight) Sensor, Vibrator Login Security Face Unlock Buttons and Ports 4-point Pogo-pin Connector for data transfer and charging with the keyboard back and Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2, Power Button, USB Type-C 2.0 for data transfer, charging, and USB Type-C headset Camera Rear: 13 MP Auto-Focus with Flash Light

Front: 8 MP Fixed-Focus SIM Single-slot Nano SIM + TF Colors Slate Grey, Platinum Grey Operating System Android 10 Dimensions 163 x 258.4 x 7.5mm Weight 490g (1.1 lbs)

The Lenovo Tab P11 will start at $229.99 and is available in January 2021.

What do you think of the Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!