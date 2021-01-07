[CES 2021] Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features rotating display

CES 2021 is set to beginning virtually next week, but the announcements are already in full swing. In our second Lenovo announcement of the day, the new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop computer features a rotating 27-inch 4K display.
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 redefines the smart desktop, pushing the boundaries with world-leading performance with the world’s first 27″ 4K display for mind-expanding DCI-P3 99% color space, 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and effortless 90° rotations. Best of all, the Yoga AIO 7 offers peerless device-sharing features adapted to the multi-screen workflows and lifestyles of today’s users. Streamline your work by pairing your AIO with a portable notebook. Share the same hard disk, keyboard, mouse and speakers as your notebook charges, and set your smartphone on the
built-in dock, so you can easily work and play across screens.
The rotatable hinge on the Yoga AIO 7 desktop allows you to easily flip from horizontal to vertical viewing. Not only that, but the display can also be tilted back up to 20° for optimal viewing. In addition, this all-in-one desktop features integrated wireless casting hardware so you can easily cast to the larger display from your smartphone or tablet.
Powered by up to AMD Rzen 7 4800H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs, the Yoga AIO 7 also features JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers, 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB or 100% sRGB color, and a detachable 5MP web camera.
Full specifications include:
|Processor
|• AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor
• AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor
|Display
|• 27″ 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, DCI-P3 99%, Adobe RGB 99%, 3-Side Narrow Bezel
• 27″ 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, 100% sRGB, 3-Side Narrow Bezel
|Graphics
|Integrated Graphics; NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060
|Memory
|16/32GB
|Storage
|256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD; 1TB/2TB HDD
|Camera
|Detachable 5M IR Camera
|Audio
|2x 5W Stereo Speaker (JBL by Harman Certified)
|WLAN & Bluetooth
|WiFi 6 802.11 ax 200, Bluetooth® 5.0 Combo with WiFi Card
|Input/Output Ports
|Side
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x Microphone/Earphone Combo
3x OSD Button
Rear
2x USB 2.0
2x USB 3. Gen 2 Type-A
1x Power DC-In
1x LAN-In
Top
1x USB 2.0 Type-C
|Bezels
|5.9mm (sides), 9mm (top), 10mm (bottom)
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home
|Preloaded Software
|Microsoft Office, Lenovo Vantage, Amazon Alexa
|Color
|Cloud Grey with Moon White Color Design
|Dimensions
|321.7 x 207 x 14.9mm (12.66 x 8.15 x 0.59″)
|Weight
|Starting at 11.64 kg (25.66 lbs)
You may have to wait a bit as the Yoga AIO 7 (also known as Yoga 27 in China) is available now in China and is expected to be available in
select markets in February 2021 starting at $1599. The Yoga AIO 7 is not available in North America at this time.
What do you think about the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop with its rotating display? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!