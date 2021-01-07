[CES 2021] Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features rotating display

CES 2021 is set to beginning virtually next week, but the announcements are already in full swing. In our second Lenovo announcement of the day, the new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop computer features a rotating 27-inch 4K display.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 redefines the smart desktop, pushing the boundaries with world-leading performance with the world’s first 27″ 4K display for mind-expanding DCI-P3 99% color space, 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and effortless 90° rotations. Best of all, the Yoga AIO 7 offers peerless device-sharing features adapted to the multi-screen workflows and lifestyles of today’s users. Streamline your work by pairing your AIO with a portable notebook. Share the same hard disk, keyboard, mouse and speakers as your notebook charges, and set your smartphone on the

built-in dock, so you can easily work and play across screens.

The rotatable hinge on the Yoga AIO 7 desktop allows you to easily flip from horizontal to vertical viewing. Not only that, but the display can also be tilted back up to 20° for optimal viewing. In addition, this all-in-one desktop features integrated wireless casting hardware so you can easily cast to the larger display from your smartphone or tablet.

Powered by up to AMD Rzen 7 4800H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs, the Yoga AIO 7 also features JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers, 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB or 100% sRGB color, and a detachable 5MP web camera.

Full specifications include:

Processor • AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor

• AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor Display • 27″ 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, DCI-P3 99%, Adobe RGB 99%, 3-Side Narrow Bezel

• 27″ 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS, 100% sRGB, 3-Side Narrow Bezel Graphics Integrated Graphics; NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 Memory 16/32GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB PCIe SSD; 1TB/2TB HDD Camera Detachable 5M IR Camera Audio 2x 5W Stereo Speaker (JBL by Harman Certified) WLAN & Bluetooth WiFi 6 802.11 ax 200, Bluetooth® 5.0 Combo with WiFi Card Input/Output Ports Side

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x Microphone/Earphone Combo

3x OSD Button

Rear

2x USB 2.0

2x USB 3. Gen 2 Type-A

1x Power DC-In

1x LAN-In

Top

1x USB 2.0 Type-C Bezels 5.9mm (sides), 9mm (top), 10mm (bottom) Operating System Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home Preloaded Software Microsoft Office, Lenovo Vantage, Amazon Alexa Color Cloud Grey with Moon White Color Design Dimensions 321.7 x 207 x 14.9mm (12.66 x 8.15 x 0.59″) Weight Starting at 11.64 kg (25.66 lbs)

You may have to wait a bit as the Yoga AIO 7 (also known as Yoga 27 in China) is available now in China and is expected to be available in

select markets in February 2021 starting at $1599. The Yoga AIO 7 is not available in North America at this time.

