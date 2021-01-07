[CES 2021] Samsung Electronics showcases C-Lab Inside and Outside start-ups

CES 2021 news is starting to roll in hot and heavy and Samsung Electronics is at the head of the pack. We’ve already covered their First Look event and this time we’re taking a look at their C-Lab program.

The Samsung Electronics C-Lab program showcases four projects from C-Lab Inside and seventeen start-ups from C-Lab Outside. This is Samsung’s in-house venture program and it’s something the company takes pride in.

Here’s what the Samsung Electronics press release had to say about this year’s C-Lab program:

The Samsung C-Lab Program

Inside

C-Lab Inside, which began in 2012, is an in-house idea incubation program that encourages and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees. This will be the sixth consecutive year C-Lab is participating in CES. The C-Lab Inside projects to be unveiled this year focuses on personalized products and services catering to diverse lifestyles. Product marketability and customer responses will be gauged during the exhibition to enhance and further advance the projects.

The four C-Lab Inside projects are:

EZCal, automated TV picture quality calibration application for cinema-level viewing quality;

Air Pocket, portable oxygen storage device;

Scan&Dive, IoT device & solution for fabric classification and optimal care recommendation;

And Food&Sommelier, a service for finding optimal food & wine pairing.

Outside

Created in October 2018, C-Lab Outside is a startup acceleration program to vitalize the startup ecosystem in South Korea. Local startup incubation programs by Daegu Center and Gyeong-buk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation are also run as part of C-Lab Outside. Startups enrolled in the C-Lab Outside programs are provided with office workspace, expert mentoring by Samsung employees, opportunities to participate in global IT exhibitions, investor relations and financial support. Seventeen startups incubated in the past year will participate in CES 2021. The innovations exhibited by the companies include:

AI-based personal information anonymization by Deeping Source,

Real-life avatar creation through 3D scanning and VR/AR content creation solution by Flux Planet,

Growth management device for children by Magpie Tech,

Fashion design creation using image AI by Designovel.

Outside startups plan to target the global market starting with CES 2021, meeting worldwide investors and buyers for potential new business opportunities.

You can read more on the Samsung Newsroom about these projects.

