[CES 2021] JBL and Harman Kardon announce new products

We are closing in fast on the official CES 2021 week, but as we mentioned, we will have plenty of news ahead of it as well. JBL and Harman Kardon usually have a massive CES booth at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas. Sadly, this year, we had to visit them virtually.
The sister companies made a handful of announcements at CES 2021, and we will run through them very quickly. Be sure to check out the JBL and Harman Kardon website if you want more information on any of their products.
JBL and Harman Kardon newly announced products
Headphones
JBL Tour Series
JBL Tour One
- True Adaptive Noise Cancelling
- JBL Pro Sound powered by 40mm dynamic drivers
- Hi-Res Audio Certified to support frequencies up to 40kHz
- 50 hours of total music playback
- 25 hours with Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth on
- 50 hours with Bluetooth only
- Speed Charge (10-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback)
- Adaptive Ambient Aware & TalkThru
- 4-mic technology for superior call quality
- Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- USB-C charging
- Auto Play/Pause
- SilentNow and “My Alarm” feature for traveling
- Smart Switch, optimized for listening to music versus a movie
- Compatibility with the JBL Headphones App to customize listening and using behaviors
- Fast Pair
- The JBL Tour Series will be available in black at major retailers and on JBL.com on May 30, 2021. The JBL Tour ONE will cost $299.95 while the JBL Tour Pro+ will cost $199.95.
JBL Tour Pro+
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling
- JBL Pro Sound powered by 6.8mm dynamic drivers
- Over 30 hours of total music playback
- 6 hours with Active Noise Cancelling
- 8 hours with Bluetooth only
- Speed Charge (10-minutes of charging = 1 hour of playback)
- Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru
- Voice Clarity with 3-mic beamforming array technology
- Dual Connect + Sync and Fast Pair
- Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- IPX4 Sweatproof
- SilentNow and My Alarm
- Smart Audio & Video, optimized for listening to music versus a movie
- Customized tap panel control
- “Check My Best Fit”, allowing users to check the ear fit by app
- Compatibility with the JBL Headphones App to customize listening and behaviors
JBL Reflect Series
JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS
- Up to 7 hours of music playback, 21 hours when combined with USB-C charging case
- Premium 6mm dynamic drivers featuring JBL Signature Sound
- Active Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient
- Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit
- Built-in voice capabilities with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof rating with reflective accents
- Hands-free stereo calls with auto-pause
- Dual Connect + Sync – Independent earbud use
- Google Fast Pair
- Compatible with My JBL Headphones App
- The JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS will be available for purchase on JBL.com starting Spring 2021 for $149.95 in three color options – Blue, White, and Black.
JBL Live Series
JBL Live Pro+
- JBL Signature Sound
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Wireless Charging; Qi-compatible
- Echo Cancelling Mic Technology
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Auto Play/Pause
- Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds (6 hours if using noise cancelling feature)
- Compact charging case that holds up to 21 hours of battery life
- All-access touch control
- Customizable with My JBL Headphones app
- IPX4 water-resistant
- Fast Pair
- Speed charge via USB Type-C
- Hands-free voice capability with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
- Hotword and Device Action support
- The JBL LIVE PRO+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $179.95 in four color options – Black, White, Pink, and Beige.
JBL Live Free NC+
- JBL Signature Sound
- Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Wireless Charging; Qi-compatible
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Auto Play/Pause
- Fast Pair
- Speed charge via USB Type-C
- Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds
- Compact wireless charging case that holds up to 14 hours of battery life
- All-access touch control
- Touch & Talk with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)
- IPX7 waterproof & sweatproof
- The JBL LIVE FREE NC+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $149.95 in four color options – Black, Blue, White, and Rose.
JBL Live 660NC
- JBL Signature Sound
- Auto Play/Pause
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Stereo calls
- Multi-Point Connection
- Up to 50 hours of playback (40 hours if using adaptive noise cancelling feature)
- Speed Charge (10-minute charge = 4 hours playtime)
- Hotword and Device Action support
- Customizable with My JBL Headphones app
- The JBL LIVE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $199.95 in three color options – Black, Blue, and White.
JBL Live 460NC
- JBL Signature Sound
- Auto Play/Pause
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Stereo calls
- Multi-Point Connection
- Up to 50 hours of playback
- Speed Charge (10-minute charge = 4 hours playtime)
- Hotword and Device Action support
- Customizable with My JBL Headphones app
- The JBL LIVE 460NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $129.95 in four color options – Black, Blue, White, and Rose.
JBL TUNE Series
JBL TUNE 660NC
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 55 hours of total battery life
- 44 hours with Noise Cancelling
- Speed Charge
- 5-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback
- Multi-point connection
- Hands-free calls
- Voice assistants supported
- The JBL TUNE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $99.95 in three color options – black, blue, and white.
JBL TUNE 510BT
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40 hours of battery life
- Speed Charge
- 5-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback
- Multi-point connection
- Hands-free calls
- Voice assistants supported
- Foldable design for a comfortable fit
- The JBL TUNE 510BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $49.95 in three color options – black, blue, and white.
JBL TUNE 215BT
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 16 hours of battery life
- Speed Charge
- 10-minutes of charging = 1-hour of playback
- Multi-point connection
- Hands-free calls
- Tangle-free flat cable
- Comfort-fit earbuds
- Voice assistants supported
- The JBL TUNE 215BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $39.95 in two color options – black and white.
JBL TUNE 125BT
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 16 hours of battery life
- Speed Charge
- 10-minutes of charging = 1 hour of playback
- Multi-point connection
- Hands-free calls with tangle-free flat cable
- Magnetic earbuds for easy cable management
- Voice assistants supported
- The JBL TUNE 125BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $39.95 in two color options – black and white.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers
JBL Charge 5
- Built with an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof design
- Enabled with JBL PartyBoost
- Wireless Bluetooth v5.1 Streaming
- Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank: Rechargeable Li-ion battery supports 20 hours of playtime and offers the ability to charge devices via USB-Charge Out
- Racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual passive JBL Bass Radiators
- Packaged in paper-based, eco packaging
- The JBL Charge 5 will be available on JBL.com and select retailers starting in April 2021 for $179.95.The JBL Charge 5 will be available in six color options including black, blue, gray, red, teal, and squad.
Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 7
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 comes enhanced with two 25mm dual tweeters for true stereo sound, combined with powerful bass and a built-in Li-on rechargeable battery that provides 8 hours of playtime. To elevate the listening experience, music enthusiasts can pair two sets of Onyx Studio 7 using the Harman Kardon wireless Dual Sound feature.
Its elegant round silhouette is crafted from premium materials featuring a sleek, die-cast anodized aluminum carrying handle for easy portability. The Onyx Studio 7 is available in three color options – Charcoal Black, Marine Blue and Winter Gray, combining easy portability with an enhanced, modern look.
“The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 is a modernized addition to our award-winning collection,” said Rodney Chan, VP and GM for Harman Home Audio. “It sounds as great as it looks, and we’re excited to add this one to the popular Onyx collection.”
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 will be available in April 2021 for $299.95 on HarmanKardon.com as well as at retail locations including T-Mobile stores in the U.S. and for Brightstar customers worldwide.
Home Audio
JBL Bar MultiBeamTM
Equipped with four passive radiators for deep and punchy bass, the Bar 5.0 produces clear, heightened and room filling JBL 3D Surround Sound, without the need for an additional subwoofer. Highlighted within the Bar 5.0 is HARMAN’s MultiBeam technology that enables users to hear and feel surround sound without needing additional surround speakers, generating an immersive listening experience. In addition, Virtual Dolby Atmos allows the Bar 5.0 to reproduce the audio height dimensions from a movie or TV show, turning any living space into a 3D personal theater.
This all-in-one soundbar is designed for ease of use, easily integrating and works with all voice and music providers. Users can wirelessly stream music, via Multi-Room Music groups on Alexa devices, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast built-inTM, as well as Bluetooth. The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is also compatible with all iOS and Android devices.
“Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Audio. “Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use.”
The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam will be available in Black on JBL.com and select retailers in Spring 2021 for $399.95.
What do you think of JBL and Harman Kardon? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.