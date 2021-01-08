[CES 2021] JBL and Harman Kardon announce new products

We are closing in fast on the official CES 2021 week, but as we mentioned, we will have plenty of news ahead of it as well. JBL and Harman Kardon usually have a massive CES booth at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas. Sadly, this year, we had to visit them virtually.

The sister companies made a handful of announcements at CES 2021, and we will run through them very quickly. Be sure to check out the JBL and Harman Kardon website if you want more information on any of their products.

JBL and Harman Kardon newly announced products

Headphones

JBL Tour Series

JBL Tour One

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling

JBL Pro Sound powered by 40mm dynamic drivers

Hi-Res Audio Certified to support frequencies up to 40kHz

50 hours of total music playback 25 hours with Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth on 50 hours with Bluetooth only

Speed Charge (10-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback)

Adaptive Ambient Aware & TalkThru

4-mic technology for superior call quality

Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

USB-C charging

Auto Play/Pause

SilentNow and “My Alarm” feature for traveling

Smart Switch, optimized for listening to music versus a movie

Compatibility with the JBL Headphones App to customize listening and using behaviors

Fast Pair

The JBL Tour Series will be available in black at major retailers and on JBL.com on May 30, 2021. The JBL Tour ONE will cost $299.95 while the JBL Tour Pro+ will cost $199.95.

JBL Tour Pro+

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

JBL Pro Sound powered by 6.8mm dynamic drivers

Over 30 hours of total music playback 6 hours with Active Noise Cancelling 8 hours with Bluetooth only

Speed Charge (10-minutes of charging = 1 hour of playback)

Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru

Voice Clarity with 3-mic beamforming array technology

Dual Connect + Sync and Fast Pair

Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IPX4 Sweatproof

SilentNow and My Alarm

Smart Audio & Video, optimized for listening to music versus a movie

Customized tap panel control

“Check My Best Fit”, allowing users to check the ear fit by app

Compatibility with the JBL Headphones App to customize listening and behaviors

The JBL Tour Series will be available in black at major retailers and on JBL.com on May 30, 2021. The JBL Tour ONE will cost $299.95 while the JBL Tour Pro+ will cost $199.95.

JBL Reflect Series

JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS

Up to 7 hours of music playback, 21 hours when combined with USB-C charging case

Premium 6mm dynamic drivers featuring JBL Signature Sound

Active Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient

Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit

Built-in voice capabilities with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof rating with reflective accents

Hands-free stereo calls with auto-pause

Dual Connect + Sync – Independent earbud use

Google Fast Pair

Compatible with My JBL Headphones App

The JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS will be available for purchase on JBL.com starting Spring 2021 for $149.95 in three color options – Blue, White, and Black.

JBL Live Series

JBL Live Pro+

JBL Signature Sound

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Wireless Charging; Qi-compatible

Echo Cancelling Mic Technology

Dual Connect + Sync

Auto Play/Pause

Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds (6 hours if using noise cancelling feature)

Compact charging case that holds up to 21 hours of battery life

All-access touch control

Customizable with My JBL Headphones app

IPX4 water-resistant

Fast Pair

Speed charge via USB Type-C

Hands-free voice capability with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)

Hotword and Device Action support

The JBL LIVE PRO+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $179.95 in four color options – Black, White, Pink, and Beige.

JBL Live Free NC+

JBL Signature Sound

Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Wireless Charging; Qi-compatible

Dual Connect + Sync

Auto Play/Pause

Fast Pair

Speed charge via USB Type-C

Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds

Compact wireless charging case that holds up to 14 hours of battery life

All-access touch control

Touch & Talk with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant)

IPX7 waterproof & sweatproof

The JBL LIVE FREE NC+ will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $149.95 in four color options – Black, Blue, White, and Rose.

JBL Live 660NC

JBL Signature Sound

Auto Play/Pause

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Stereo calls

Multi-Point Connection

Up to 50 hours of playback (40 hours if using adaptive noise cancelling feature)

Speed Charge (10-minute charge = 4 hours playtime)

Hotword and Device Action support

Customizable with My JBL Headphones app

The JBL LIVE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $199.95 in three color options – Black, Blue, and White.

JBL Live 460NC

JBL Signature Sound

Auto Play/Pause

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Stereo calls

Multi-Point Connection

Up to 50 hours of playback

Speed Charge (10-minute charge = 4 hours playtime)

Hotword and Device Action support

Customizable with My JBL Headphones app

The JBL LIVE 460NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $129.95 in four color options – Black, Blue, White, and Rose.

JBL TUNE Series

JBL TUNE 660NC

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Active Noise Cancelling

Bluetooth 5.0

55 hours of total battery life 44 hours with Noise Cancelling

Speed Charge 5-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback

Multi-point connection

Hands-free calls

Voice assistants supported

The JBL TUNE 660NC will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $99.95 in three color options – black, blue, and white.

JBL TUNE 510BT

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Bluetooth 5.0

40 hours of battery life

Speed Charge 5-minutes of charging = 2 hours of playback

Multi-point connection

Hands-free calls

Voice assistants supported

Foldable design for a comfortable fit

The JBL TUNE 510BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $49.95 in three color options – black, blue, and white.

JBL TUNE 215BT

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Bluetooth 5.0

16 hours of battery life

Speed Charge 10-minutes of charging = 1-hour of playback

Multi-point connection

Hands-free calls

Tangle-free flat cable

Comfort-fit earbuds

Voice assistants supported

The JBL TUNE 215BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $39.95 in two color options – black and white.

JBL TUNE 125BT

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Bluetooth 5.0

16 hours of battery life

Speed Charge 10-minutes of charging = 1 hour of playback

Multi-point connection

Hands-free calls with tangle-free flat cable

Magnetic earbuds for easy cable management

Voice assistants supported

The JBL TUNE 125BT will be available on JBL.com for purchase on March 14, 2021, for $39.95 in two color options – black and white.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

JBL Charge 5

Built with an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof design

Enabled with JBL PartyBoost

Wireless Bluetooth v5.1 Streaming

Built-in 7500mAh Powerbank: Rechargeable Li-ion battery supports 20 hours of playtime and offers the ability to charge devices via USB-Charge Out

Racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual passive JBL Bass Radiators

Packaged in paper-based, eco packaging

The JBL Charge 5 will be available on JBL.com and select retailers starting in April 2021 for $179.95.The JBL Charge 5 will be available in six color options including black, blue, gray, red, teal, and squad.

Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 7

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 comes enhanced with two 25mm dual tweeters for true stereo sound, combined with powerful bass and a built-in Li-on rechargeable battery that provides 8 hours of playtime. To elevate the listening experience, music enthusiasts can pair two sets of Onyx Studio 7 using the Harman Kardon wireless Dual Sound feature.

Its elegant round silhouette is crafted from premium materials featuring a sleek, die-cast anodized aluminum carrying handle for easy portability. The Onyx Studio 7 is available in three color options – Charcoal Black, Marine Blue and Winter Gray, combining easy portability with an enhanced, modern look.

“The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 is a modernized addition to our award-winning collection,” said Rodney Chan, VP and GM for Harman Home Audio. “It sounds as great as it looks, and we’re excited to add this one to the popular Onyx collection.”

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 will be available in April 2021 for $299.95 on HarmanKardon.com as well as at retail locations including T-Mobile stores in the U.S. and for Brightstar customers worldwide.

Home Audio

JBL Bar MultiBeamTM

Equipped with four passive radiators for deep and punchy bass, the Bar 5.0 produces clear, heightened and room filling JBL 3D Surround Sound, without the need for an additional subwoofer. Highlighted within the Bar 5.0 is HARMAN’s MultiBeam technology that enables users to hear and feel surround sound without needing additional surround speakers, generating an immersive listening experience. In addition, Virtual Dolby Atmos allows the Bar 5.0 to reproduce the audio height dimensions from a movie or TV show, turning any living space into a 3D personal theater.

This all-in-one soundbar is designed for ease of use, easily integrating and works with all voice and music providers. Users can wirelessly stream music, via Multi-Room Music groups on Alexa devices, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast built-inTM, as well as Bluetooth. The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is also compatible with all iOS and Android devices.

“Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Audio. “Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use.”

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam will be available in Black on JBL.com and select retailers in Spring 2021 for $399.95.

What do you think of JBL and Harman Kardon? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.