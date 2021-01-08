[CES 2021] Motorola announces new mid-tier smartphones

While their name isn’t always front and center anymore in the smartphone world, Motorola is still alive and kicking. The company has been quietly taking a prominent spot in the budget and mid-tier market. In 2021 seems like it’ll hold on to the strategy with the announcement of 4 new mid-tier Motorola devices.

These days, mid-tier devices are really a great value. The cost of materials and technology has been driving down to the point Motorola and others can pack in great features that most users want. Here’s the rundown of what the company announced:

2021 Motorola Mid-Tier Smartphones

The moto g stylus

moto g play Watch games, movies, and video chats come to life on a massive 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display . Keep the fun going for up to three days on a single charge thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Stay a step ahead of your social life thanks to the responsive Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. Take super-sharp photos and get stunning results with the ultra-fast focusing 13 MP dual-camera system. Availability: In the U.S., the new moto g play will be available universally unlocked on January 14 (pre-sale: January 8) at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com (MSRP: $169.99). Additionally, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile will offer the device in the coming months. In Canada, the new moto g play will be available in the coming months.

moto g power With a 5000 mAh battery, you can go up to three days on a single charge . Take stunning photos in any light, as well as beautifully blurred portraits and incredibly detailed closeups with the 48 MP triple camera system. Watch games, movies, and video chats come to life on an expansive 6.6” Max Vision HD+ display. Get more done without slowing down thanks to a speedy Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 processor. Availability: In the U.S., the new moto g power will be available universally unlocked on January 14 (pre-sale: January 8) at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com (MSRP: $199.99 [3/32GB]; $249.99 [4/64GB]). Additionally, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, UScellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile will offer the device in the coming months. In Canada, the new moto g power will be available in the coming months.

moto g stylus With the dynamic built-in stylus with pinpoint precision, it’s never been easier to retouch photos, jot notes, sketch artwork. Showcase your creativity from every perspective, thanks to the 48 MP quad-camera system. Feel the instant response with every touch and tap of the stylus thanks to the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 678 processor. Watch your photos, movies, and video chats come to life on the stunning 6.8” Max Vision FHD+ display. Availability: In the U.S., the new moto g stylus will be available universally unlocked on January 14 (pre-sale: January 8) at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com (MSRP: $299.99). Additionally, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Consumer Cellular, and Republic Wireless will offer the device in the coming months.

motorola one 5G ace Take your experience to the next level by harnessing superfast 5G speeds . Work and play to your heart’s content without worrying about recharging thanks to a 5000 mAh battery that offers over 2 days of battery life . Through the 6.7” Full HD+ Max Vision display , watch your favorite movies and games come to life in sharp contrast and vivid, true-to-life color. Capture sharper low-light photos, vivid nighttime pictures, ultra-wide angle shots, and incredibly detailed close-ups with the 48 MP triple camera system . Availability: In the U.S., the new motorola one 5G ace will be available universally unlocked on January 14 (pre-sale: January 8) at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com (MSRP: $399.99 [6/128GB]). Additionally, AT&T, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile will offer the device in the coming months. In Canada, the new motorola one 5G ace will be available in the coming months.



