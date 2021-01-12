[CES 2021] Acer gaming notebooks updated with latest NVIDIA graphics and AMD chips

Today seems to be the day that most companies are announcing their gaming lineups at CES 2021. Acer has announced that its gaming notebook lineup will be getting the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs and AMD Ryzen CPU options.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming notebook.

With the advancement of our 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and related thermal technologies, we’re excited to pack even more power into our thin and portable Predator Triton series. The Predator Triton 300 SE incorporates the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors specifically designed for ultraportable gaming and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30Series Laptop GPUs, plus up to 10 hours of battery life for those who need to use it for productivity between gaming sessions. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Other features of the Predator Triton 300 SE include a 14-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, backlit 3-zone RGB keyboard, DTS:X Ultra audio, Killer Wi-Fi 6, and includes Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI ports.

The new Predator Triton 300 SE pushes performance-per-pound limits, packing the latest hardware into a 17.9 mm thin and 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) light all-metal chassis. It will be available in North America in February starting at $1,399.99 USD and $2,199 CAD.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook.

The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) has been refreshed to include the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory to give gamers all the performance they need to conquer this generation of games—and the next. These heavy-duty internals power the notebook’s 240Hz IPS display with a 3ms response, allowing for silky smooth visuals, while DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound allow for an even more immersive audio experience. The notebook is supported by two fans, including one of Acer’s custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D Fans, while Acer’s CoolBoost™ technology enables the fans to adjust in order to keep critical areas continuously cooled. Acer

The Predator Helios 300 has been refreshed to feature an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a 240 Hz display. It will be available in North America in February starting at $1,249.99 USD and $1,999 CAD.

Acer Nitro 5

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook.

The Nitro 5 has historically been about maximizing value per dollar, and this generation takes up the torch with the combined power of the 11th Gen Intel CoreH35-series or AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. These specs provide players with all the power necessary for smooth gameplay across the most popular titles, and a pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs offer plenty of storage for enthusiasts who play a variety of titles. For situations where less noise or more power would be ideal, the built-in NitroSense app gives users a convenient means to check system temperatures, adjust fan speeds, and more. Acer

The Intel version features a 300-nit display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The charging port has been moved to the back and the system comes with USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity.

The AMD version of the Acer Nitro 5 come in 15.6- and 17.3-inch display variants with a 165Hz QHD or 360Hz FHD option, 3ms response time, 300-nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. USB Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity are also included with the system.

North American Availability and pricing are not available at this time for the Intel version. The AMD version will be available in N. America in February starting at $749.99 USD and $1,099 CAD.

Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming notebook.

New models in the Aspire 7 line feature the powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making them ideally suited for the demanding needs of both professionals and enthusiasts. Its sleek understated design will appeal to those who prefer subtle styling, especially when working on the road or at a client’s office. Acer

The Aspire 7 line will be available in North America in March starting at $749.99 USD and $1299 CAD.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 gaming notebook.

The newest Aspire 5 also features powerful new AMDRyzen5000 SeriesMobile Processors, AMD Radeon™ RX640 GPUs, 24GB memory, and up to a 1TBM.2PCIe SSD NVMe1and/or up to a 2TB HDD1. Amateur bloggers, photographers, and students looking for an affordable but powerful device will find the Aspire 5 has what it takes to help them power through a bevy of applications in order to quickly and efficiently handle their multi-tasking needs Acer

The Aspire 5 will be available in North America in March starting at $549.99 USD and $749 CAD.

