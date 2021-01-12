[CES 2021] Lenovo announces new ThinkBook models for mobile professionals

Lenovo has always been a big player at CES, and we’ve worked with them in the past on sponsorships for our CES trips. So it’s no surprise to us they’re still making announcements, and they probably have more to come. This round, we’re taking a look at the company’s new ThinkBook models for mobile professionals.

The company announced four new models to this series, and they are the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 16p Gen 2. Lenovo envisions these laptops for the mobile professional in small to medium size businesses.

Built specifically for mobile professionals in Small and Medium Businesses (SMB), using aluminum materials with a distinctive dual-tone finish, the latest ThinkBook models unite innovative features with sophisticated designs to empower users in a new world of flexible workspaces. The latest in the line of ThinkBook laptops integrate state-of-the-art technologies to enhance user experiences wherever they are. New 16:10 aspect ratio displays with Dolby Vision® HDR imaging and Dolby Atmos® support on select models and the introduction of the latest generation NVIDIA GeForce graphics on the ThinkBook 16p opens up a world of content creation, editing and entertainment. As businesses adapt to new ways of working, it is often harder for SMB’s to adopt hybrid business models, making it even more critical that users are equipped with the right technology that allows them to adapt to any situation.

The latest ThinkBook laptops are designed from foundational customer experience insights to focus on the all-important end-user experience. ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i has been enhanced in almost every area. Key improvements include:

The e-Ink display has increased from 48% screen-to-body (STB) ratio to 68% offering a larger 12-inch usable area and resolution of that top cover display has been increased to match the 2560×1600 resolution of the main display.

Performance has been improved with a better refresh rate and the e-Ink User Interface (UI) has been rethought and redesigned to provide a more intuitive access to most used information, now with flexible options to run productivity apps without having to open the lid.

The new thinner (13.9mm) and lighter (1.3kg) model transitions to new 16:10 low blue light displays which also sees the STB ratio increase from 78% to nearly 90% for a virtually edge-to-edge screen experience.

Touch interaction has been improved with a new garaged pen that will automatically launch select applications for greater usability.

Connectivity includes Intel Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, and a new optional ThinkBook Charging Mat, powered by Energysquare’s Power by Contact® technology, can wirelessly recharge the larger battery that provides up to 15 hours of charge, or up to 24 hours when using the e-Ink display only.

The compact ThinkBook 13x i, available in Storm Gray or Cloud Gray, is one of the slimmest 13-inch business laptops available. At only 12.9mm thin and weighing less than 1.2kg, users have the flexibility to carry their device wherever work takes them. This sleek laptop shares all of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i attributes, except the e-Ink display, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Designed on Intel Evo platform and powered by low power 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i and 13x i can deliver excellent speed and intelligence while maintaining outstanding battery life. Adding Wi-Fi 6 1 fast speed wireless LAN and a 53-watt hour battery means users can adapt to most situations in and out of their primary workspaces. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors, ThinkBook 14p and 16p will appeal to power users who desire performance models with professional display quality, fast memory, and high-speed connectivity. Users will enjoy video conferencing optimized laptops through the optional Full HD webcam protected by ThinkShutter physical covers, a larger Touchpad, and a comfortable ambient light sensing backlit keyboard that includes quick access conference calling keys. The laptops also feature smart functions designed to further enhance collaboration experiences. An AI-based noise cancellation algorithm will suppress ambient noise and users can easily switch audio modes between Private mode for personal conferencing, Shared mode for group calling or Environmental mode when a user wishes to share sounds from other devices. ThinkBook 14p is thin and light (16.9mm and 1.4kg) and can be configured with up to a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with VESA® DisplayHDR™ True Black standard. ThinkBook 16p will be available with optional next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPU to complement AMD Ryzen processing power and deliver a high-performance laptop with a 16-inch 2560×1600 display that can accelerate creative work including ray tracing, AI, and high-resolution video. For true color accuracy and consistency, ThinkBook 16p can also be configured with a pre-calibrated display that is X-Rite™ Pantone® certified. Finally, to help business users be even more efficient with these PCs, Lenovo Vantage software will receive several updates over the next few months, some of which are specific to SMB users that specify within the app that their device will be used for “Work.” New features include the addition of dedicated pages, like the Meeting Manager and Creator Center, within Vantage to help users better configure their device settings for online meetings and creative work and applications. This update also sees an expansion of recently launched Vantage Smart Performance Services to global markets, granting more users access to one-click scans, fixes for malware, and zero-day virus removal, for all-in-one PC performance, maintenance and security. And with the new progressive web app caching that loads Vantage in mere seconds, you’ll be able to access all of these new and existing Vantage features faster, no matter where you are in the world.

Pricing and Availability

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1549.

ThinkBook 13x i will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1199.

ThinkBook 14p will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $849.

ThinkBook 16p will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1299.

