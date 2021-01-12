[CES 2021] LG Smart TVs will get Stadia in late 2021

LG Smart TVs are among the most popular TVs on the market, and for a good reason, LG Smart TVs are pretty awesome. The company is now looking to make LG Smart TVs even better by adding Google Stadia cloud gaming.

In partnership with Google, LG Smart TVs webOS operating system should see an update later in 2021, which will give users the ability to use Stadia. LG says it will be the first TV manufacturer to support Stadia gameplay via webOS natively.

Here’s what LG’s press release had to say about LG Smart TVs and Google Stadia:

LG is demonstrating its commitment to supporting premium gaming on its state-of-the-art displays, made even more compelling with support for 4k and 5.1 surround sound for Stadia Pro users. Stadia on LG Smart TVs will allow customers to instantly play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required. LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available. Stadia already offers more than 130 games, with more being added regularly. Games can be purchased individually, or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution. 1/3 Exhilarating gaming with immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR, and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console. And when it comes to gaming, it’s hard to beat the advanced combination of Stadia and LG OLED TVs. LG OLED’s self-lighting pixels ensure best-in-class HDR picture quality with deep blacks and extremely accurate colors. LG became the first company to launch HDRcapable 4K OLED TVs in 2015, and content on LG OLED TVs – both streaming and externally stored – benefit from the display’s fast 1ms response time, outstandingly low input lag without experiencing any loss in picture quality. “Supporting Stadia on LG Smart TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games, and by providing webOS compatibility, we’re making an early commitment to the platform.”

What do you think of Stadia coming to LG Smart TVs? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.