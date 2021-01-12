[CES 2021] Razer’s Project Brooklyn is a gaming chair with retractable display

While CES brings many new products that are available or coming soon, there are also quite a few concepts. Razer is one company that hasn’t disappointed with concepts in the past, and the same holds this year. One of two concepts introduced this year, the company just showcased Project Brooklyn: a gaming chair that features a retractable display and tray, haptic feedback, and more.

Last year, I had the opportunity to try out Razer’s racing simulator setup. It was pretty wild and a lot of fun, but the physical footprint left something to be desired. It was more something you’d expect to find in an arcade as opposed to your basement or gaming room. Last year, Razer released its first gaming chair, the Razer Iskur. Building on that, Project Brooklyn is something that I personally would love to see come to market one day.

Project Brooklyn is a cutting-edge gaming chair built with carbon fiber and RGB lighting, transforming easily into a fully immersive gaming station complete with panoramic visuals from a 60” OLED rollout display, riveting tactile feedback built into the seat, and 4D armrests that roll out into adjustable peripheral tables. The existing types of all-in-one chairs that deliver “cockpit” style seating and mounted hardware are typically room-sized and the costs are astronomical. Razer Press release

While only a concept, Razer says that the technology is here, or on the horizon, to make it a reality. Featuring a carbon fiber frame with leather-stitched seating and high-density foam cushions, this concept gaming chair is meant to be comfortable and functional. Rising up from the back of the chair is a 60″ curved OLED display panel.

Razer’s Project Brooklyn concept gaming chair.

The armrests expand into a table for PC gaming or can be stowed away for console gaming. Using Razer HyperSense, the chair offers haptic feedback for more tactile immersion. Of course, what Razer product would be complete without Razer Chroma RGB lighting? Project Brooklyn features the lighting along the sides of the seat cushions and stand.

“Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station. The haptic feedback, visuals, and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.” Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer

Sketch showing how the Project Brooklyn concept gaming chair display unfolds.

What do you think about Razer’s Project Brooklyn gaming chair with its retractable display? Is it something you’d be interested in if it ever comes to market? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!