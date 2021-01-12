[CES 2021] Sony announces new BRAVIA XR 8K LED, 4K OLED, and 4K LED models

We close out the first day of CES 2021 with Sony and its BRAVIA line of TVs. The company has announced its new Cognitive Processor XR, the “brain” of the new lineup. This Cognitive Processor is “powered by cognitive intelligence” and divides the screen into numerous zones and detects where the “focal point” is in the picture.

Sony says this new BRAVIA processor is different from AI, which can only detect and analyze picture elements like color, contrast, and detail individually. The new processor can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brains do. By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best outcome, in conjunction with each other, so everything is synchronized and lifelike.

Cognitive Processor XR can also analyze sound position in the signal, so the sound matches precisely with what’s on the screen. Also, it upconverts any sound to 3D surround sound to deliver supreme realism with an immersive soundscape. It learns, analyzes, and understands unprecedented amounts of data and intelligently optimizes every pixel, frame, and scene for the most lifelike picture and sound Sony has ever delivered on BRAVIA.

“Sony’s goal is to offer viewers the best and most immersive experience – authentically delivering the creator’s true intent,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “Our new BRAVIA CORE technology and the XR lineup takes the industry to the next level with a powerful, cinematic experience, enabled by the world’s first TVs with cognitive processors.

Sony’s press release lists these points as key in the BRAVIA XR lineup:

BRAVIA CORE™: In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), BRAVIA CORE™ is where entertainment meets technology and is developed to add value and showcase unique Sony experiences. Pre-loaded on all-new BRAVIA XR models, users can enjoy a selection of the latest SPE premium and classic titles and the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection. BRAVIA CORE is the first in the industry to feature Pure Stream™ technology, achieving near-lossless UHD BD equivalent quality with streaming up to 80 Mbps. Learn more about this collaboration here: https://www.sony.net/bravia-core

Sony Bravia 2021 TV lineup

BRAVIA MASTER Series Z9J [85” class (84.6” diag.) and 75” class (74.5” diag.) models] 8K LED TV

85″ BRAVIA Z9J

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster, and XR 8K Upscaling delivers supreme 8K realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur

X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2, and HomeKit.

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience

X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound

Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

Minimalist one slate design embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS12

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

BRAVIA MASTER Series A90J [83” class (82.5” diag.), 65” class (64.5” diag.) and 55” class (54.6” diag.) models] OLED TV

83″ BRAVIA A90J

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world

XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high-speed scenes

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS12

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures9

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound

Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

The two-way stand provides different stand position options, including a hero position to eliminate distractions and a soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience6

NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

BRAVIA A80J [77” class (76.7” diag.), 65” class (64.5” diag.) and 55” class (54.6” diag.) models] OLED TV

77″ BRAVIA A80J

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

XR OLED Contrast adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow while XR Triluminos Pro enables a wider palette to reproduce each color with the subtle differences seen in the real world

XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high-speed scenes

Improved Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers more accurate sound positioning and cinematic surround sound, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound

Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

Minimalist one slate design with Metal Flush Surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience6

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

BRAVIA X95J [85” class (84.6” diag.), 75” class (74.5” diag.) and 65” class (64.5” diag.) models] 4K LED TV

85″ BRAVIA X95J

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that’s naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction

X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness

Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound

X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection for a distraction-free viewing experience

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Ambient Optimization optimizes picture and sound quality in any environment

Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions, and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Hands-free voice search works alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience6

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS12

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

BRAVIA X92 [100” class (99.5” diag.) model], X90J [75” class (74.5” diag.), 65” class (64.5” diag.), 55” class (54.5” diag.) and 50” class (49.5” diag.) models] 4K LED TV

100″ BRAVIA X90J

Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

Combined with the precision of a Full-Array LED panel, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster deliver supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness

Latest XR Motion Clarity technology cross-analyzes data to ensure action stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

XR 4K Upscaling technology upscales 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real and detailed pictures

HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC

Acoustic Multi-Audio 16 and sound signal processing technology deliver a sound that matches perfectly with what’s on-screen

Ambient Optimization technology with a light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to viewers’ environment

The minimalist design maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel, so users stay focused on what’s important – the picture

Quick access to an array of content and services with Google TV

Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple® AirPlay® 2 and HomeKit™

Support for Dolby Vision® HDR and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio will transform entertainment with ultra-vivid picture quality and incredible moving sound11

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Netflix Calibrated Mode offers studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX® Enhanced™ delivers IMAX remastered picture and immersive audio by DTS

Calman® Ready offers advanced calibration capabilities and the ability to fine-tune adjustments simply not possible through conventional picture settings

NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) compatibility

Suggested retail prices and retail availability will be announced in spring 2021.

