New Chromebooks and TravelMate NR for education announced by Acer

In advance of the BETT Show, Acer announced four new Chromebooks and one new TravelMate Windows laptop designed with features for education customers. The new Chromebooks feature the latest Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron processors and durable designs that make them great for a school environment, including such features as a MIL-STD 810H4,5 rating, a tamper-resistant keyboard, and Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display. The Acer Chromebook 512 further includes an antimicrobial coating that protects its keyboard, touchpad, and palm area.

“Whether learning from home or in a classroom setting, students need a reliable Chromebook that will keep them connected and ready to engage,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The new Acer Chromebooks provide the consistent performance, connectivity and durability features that students need to help them succeed in their education.”

Key Features

MIL-STD 810H rating (Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F). Wider brackets to protect the display and reinforced I/O ports.

Mechanically anchored keys that are difficult to remove and easy to replace.

Spill-resistant keyboard with a gutter system that routes up to 11 fluid ounces of water away from internal components.

Both have Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display, ideal for education settings where students share devices.

Convertible flexible design w/ 360-degree hinges and Powered by the latest N4500 and N5100 Intel ® processors.

processors. Zero-touch enrollment for streamlined rollout by IT.

Acer Convertible Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook Spin 512

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 ( R853TA) has a productivity-boosting 12-inch 3:2 aspect ratio HD+ IPS display. It also has an antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard touchpad and palm area that is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will be available in North America in April starting at $429.99 USD.

has a productivity-boosting 12-inch 3:2 aspect ratio HD+ IPS display. It also has an antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard touchpad and palm area that is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will be available in North America in April starting at $429.99 USD. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T )has a compact form factor and an 11.6-inch HD IPS display. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 will be available in North America in April starting at $399.99 USD.

Acer Clamshell Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 511

The Chromebook 511 (C741L) is equipped with the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 7c Compute Platform to provide ample performance for all a student’s learning needs. Additionally, 4G LTE connectivity ensures that users’ data and apps are always accessible in the cloud, enabling students to take to class with them and learn on the go for up to 20 hours between charges. It will be available in North America in April starting at $399.99 USD.

is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform to provide ample performance for all a student’s learning needs. Additionally, 4G LTE connectivity ensures that users’ data and apps are always accessible in the cloud, enabling students to take to class with them and learn on the go for up to 20 hours between charges. It will be available in North America in April starting at $399.99 USD. The Chromebook 311 (C722) is a reliable device with a Mediatek MT8183 processor designed around a number of industrial durability and toy safety standards for younger students. It provides up to 20 hours of battery life. It will be available in North America this month starting at $299.99 USD.

What do you think of these new Chromebooks from Acer? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.