We’ve been covering streaming services for an awfully long time, bringing you the latest from Netflix, Plex, IMDb TV, Crackle, and Tubi. Streaming services have been growing, and there are more choices out there than ever. Acorn TV is one of the latest but differs slightly from the rest.

Acorn TV specializes in “new hit series and exclusive UK premieres you won’t see anywhere else. Stream addictive dramas, thrilling mysteries, and warm-hearted comedies commercial-free.” Be sure to check out their website.

This international content isn’t for everyone but for those who are into British and European shows, then this may be your channel. Acorn TV costs US$5.99 a month and they do have a free trial to test it out. Read on and find out what’s falling February 2021 on Acorn TV.

February 2021 on Acorn TV

This month, cuddle up by your favorite screen and stream the following premieres on Acorn TV:

BALTHAZAR, Series 3 (French, with English subtitles)

Exclusive US Premiere Monday February 8, 2021

“Solid and inviting crime drama” – TV Insider

“Immensely enjoyable…by turns dark and humorous [with] tender, moving moments” – The Euro TV Place

The suave, clever and slightly strange forensic pathologist Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley, Messiah, The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch) returns in this highly-viewed and acclaimed French mystery drama, where he helps make the dead speak like no one else to solve Paris’ most disturbing crimes. Compared favorably to Castle, The Mentalist, and Bones, this procedural picks up the action six months following the tragic consequences of his investigation into the murder of his wife, Lise, over a dozen years ago. He and chief inspector Hélène Bach (Hélène de Fougerolles, Le Secret d’Elise, VA Savoir) team up to tackle darker cases this season, including victims treated as guinea pigs by a mad scientist, an evil, psychopathic clown who kills randomly, and a mysterious island that hides many secrets.

THE CIRCUIT, Series 1 and 2

Exclusive US Premiere Monday February 15, 2021

“Excellent and authentic performances” – TV Tonight

This riveting drama series follows a magistrate and an entourage of court officers and lawyers on a regular five-day round-trip to dispense justice to the remote communities of north Western Australia. It’s a tough gig for anyone, but for newly-hired Aboriginal lawyer Drew Ellis (Aaron Pedersen, Mystery Road) who had a white upbringing and has a white wife, it’s a rude awakening as he quickly comes to realise that one law for the black and white communities, does not always equal a fair go. More importantly, Drew begins to learn about himself, and begins a journey of self-discovery, allowing him to finally acknowledge his heritage and the family he never knew. But at what cost?

MUSE OF FIRE: A SHAKESPEAREAN ROAD MOVIE

Starts February 8, 2021

As schoolboys, Giles Terera and Dan Poole were made to feel that Shakespeare wasn’t for them – as actors, they now feel very differently. This documentary follows them over the course of four years on their extraordinary journey around the world trying to get to the heart of the greatest storyteller of all. Along the way, they meet acting royalty, including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellan, Ewan McGregor, Ralph Fiennes, and Jude Law.

Full Acorn TV Schedule

Monday February 1, 2021

Just William

Based on the classic comedy classics by Richmal Crompton, this BBC series follows the exploits of mischievous 11-year-old William Brown (Daniel Roche, Outnumbered) and his band of adventurous “outlaws” in 1950s England. He reminds us of a time when the country really was the country – a time when children were as free as birds with nothing to feed on but their imaginations – a time when they could leave the house at breakfast and not come home until teatime. Called a “charming romp” by The Guardian, this BAFTA-winning drama is voiced by Martin Jarvis who worked on the classic “Just William” recordings. Also starring Rebecca Front (Humans), Daniel Ryan (Home Fires), Lily James (Cinderella), Caroline Quentin (Doc Martin) and Warren Clarke (Poldark). (4 EPS, 2010)

Monday February 8, 2021

Balthazar, Series 3 (Acorn TV Exclusive, French, with English subtitles)

The suave, clever and slightly strange forensic pathologist Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley, Messiah, The Heir Apparent: Largo Winch) returns in this highly-viewed and acclaimed French mystery drama, where he helps make the dead speak like no one else to solve Paris’ most disturbing crimes. Compared favorably to Castle, The Mentalist and Bones, this procedural picks up the action six months following the tragic consequences of his investigation into the murder of his wife, Lise, a dozen years ago. He and chief inspector Hélène Bach (Hélène de Fougerolles, Le Secret d’Elise, VA Savoir) team up to tackle darker cases this season, including victims treated as guinea pigs by a mad scientist, an evil, psychopathic clown who kills randomly, and a mysterious island that hides many secrets. (8 EPS, 2020)

Love My Way, Series 1

This Australian primetime drama centers on a thirtysomething woman (Claudia Karvan, Spirited) who negotiates the web of contemporary relationships, while juggling the priorities of family obligations. From the producer of the Golden Globe®-nominated On The Beach and internationally renowned TV series Police Rescue, this Logie Award-winning series is an exploration of the love that binds us, the relationships that define us and the dreams of grownups. Also starring Asher Keddie (The Cry) and Brendan Cowell (The Slap). (10 EPS, 2004-2005)

Monday February 15, 2021

The Real Prince Philip

This documentary celebrates the life and achievements of Prince Philip, emphasizing the role his military experiences played in his later achievements and suggesting that his admirable ethos of “service” and “duty” was forged during his impressive Naval career. The film draws upon a rare interview with the Duke of Edinburgh on his Second World War experiences, archival footage from around the world, and interviews with historians and royal experts about key moments in his life. (TV Movie, 2020)

Monday February 22, 2021

The Cry

The abduction of a baby from a small coastal town in Australia is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, Joanna, (Jenna Coleman, Victoria) as she and her partner, Alistair (Ewen Leslie, Sleeping Beauty) deal with an unthinkable tragedy under both the white light of public scrutiny and in their private lives. The Cry, the 2019 AACTA Award winner for Best Miniseries, is a layered, taut, psychological thriller that will grip you from the start and keep you guessing along the way. (4 EPS, 2018)

