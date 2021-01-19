What’s leaving Netflix February 2021: Last chance for Bates Motel

A few titles are leaving Netflix in February. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream Bates Motel, while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include the Bring It On movies franchise. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in February!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in February.

February 4

Bring It On (CA)

Bring It On Again (CA)

Bring It On: All or Nothing (CA)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (CA)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (CA)

Erased (US)

February 5

Lila & Eve (US)

Woody Woodpecker (US)

February 7

Don’t Knock Twice (US)

Swiped (US)

February 10

A Bad Mom’s Christmas (US)

February 11

The Other Guys (US)

February 14

Alone in Berlin (US)

Hostiles (US)

February 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1 (US)

February 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 (US)

February 20

A Haunted House (US)

February 21

Trespass Against Us (US)

February 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (US)

February 26

The Frozen Ground (US)

February 28

A Walk to Remember (US)

Basic Instinct (US)

Braveheart (CA)

Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14 (CA)

Easy A (US)

The Gift (US)

GoodFellas (US)

Gran Torino (US)

Haywire (US)

LA 92 (US)

La La Land (CA)

Little Nicky (US)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (US)

Retribution (US)

Saving Mr. Banks (US)

Sleepover (US)

