Honor announces its first smartphone since Huawei sold it off

Honor, if you didn’t know, was a subsidiary of Huawei for a long time. Huawei used the company for mostly mid-range and budget smartphones. But somewhere along the line, Honor actually started making really nice phones. These past few years, the devices coming from the company have been very legit.

Mid-range and budget phones have gotten better across the board. Companies like Motorola, TCL, Coolpad, and even Samsung are producing some of the best mid-range phones out there. The Honor View40 is Honor’s latest, and it’s the first being made since being sold off by Huawei.

With the announcement of the View40, the company is also outlining its goals for the future. The company’s press release had the following to say about what’s in store for Honor:

“We are so grateful for the long-standing support of our loyal consumers and partners who have been by our side over the last seven years. Our customers are our number one priority, and as we embark on this exciting new chapter, we are dedicated to going above and beyond to create a new intelligent world for everyone around the globe,” said George Zhao. To achieve its brand mission and satisfy the evolving needs of its customers, Honor introduced its refreshed brand strategy. By focusing on three key pillars: All Scenarios, All Channels, and All People, while continuing to embrace its “1+8+N” product strategy, Honor will strive to create a new intelligent world for everyone.

As for the new View40 smartphone, here are just a few of the features:

Waterfall curved 2676 x 1236-pixel 6.72-inch2 display is a 10-bit (8+2-bit) OLED

120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch response

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

4000mAh battery

66W SuperCharge

Supports 50W wireless charging

50MP RYYB sensor (1/1.56-inch) main camera sensor

4K video

Supports 5G

8GB RAM

128GB and 256GB storage options

The new View40 will go on sale in China first, no word yet on other countries.

